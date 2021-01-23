Take Five: Bills should again dare the Chiefs to run

Here are my five takes on the Buffalo Bills’ AFC championship game Sunday at 6:40 p.m. against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
1. Go ahead. Dare the Chiefs to run again.
Despite the Bills’ 26-17 loss when the teams met in October, the defensive strategy made perfect sense. The idea was to keep big plays in the passing game to a minimum. The Bills mostly succeeded at that.
Where they fell short was allowing the Chiefs to run 46 times for 245 yards, an average of 5.3 yards per carry, and a touchdown. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is listed as questionable for Sunday with ankle and hip injuries, led the way with 161 yards on 26 attempts.
That figures to change this time because linebacker Matt Milano, who missed the previous game while injured, is back in the lineup. And he is a major difference-maker against the run.
Limiting Mahomes’ impact as a runner was also part of the Bills’ plan, and it, too, worked well as he finished with only 36 yards on 10 carries.
The Bills’ focus was not being burned deep, and for the most part, they weren’t.
2. Josh Allen goes back to being Josh Allen.
He isn’t always going to throw for 300-plus yards and multiple touchdowns. It only seems that way.
Allen was solid in the Bills’ 17-3 divisional-round triumph against Baltimore last week, but far from spectacular. He threw for only 206 yards and a touchdown, but he avoided turnovers.
Efficiency will matter against the Chiefs, but production will matter more. As confident as the Bills might be in their defense’s ability to prevent Kansas City from piling up points, they must get stronger output from their offense than they had a week ago or in their regular-season game against the Chiefs.
Allen should find opportunities to connect with Stefon Diggs and John Brown for game-breaking plays, while keeping the chains moving with underneath throws to Cole Beasley. That is the essence of the Bills’ offense, and it has to resemble what it has been for most of this great run if the team is to fulfill its goal of reaching the Super Bowl for the fifth time.
The way Brandon Beane saw it, his first-round pick was Stefon Diggs.
3. Make Patrick Mahomes as uncomfortable as possible.
He has been cleared to play after spending most of the week in concussion protocol from the head trauma he sustained in the Chiefs’ divisional-round win against Cleveland last week. But that raises obvious questions about how well he can hold up through Sunday’s game.
Though the Bills’ first concern with a mobile quarterback is containment and staying disciplined on the edges, look for them to mix in a good amount of aggressiveness with their pass rush in an effort to apply as many hits as possible on Mahomes.
Tight pass coverage can go a long way toward forcing the Chiefs’ quarterback to hold the ball longer than he would prefer and give pass-rushers a greater chance to get to him. As long as the Bills don’t allow themselves to be trampled on the ground by KC’s rushing attack, there is a good chance that Mahomes will need to throw more than the 26 passes he attempted the last time.
If that’s the case, the Bills are bound to have more hits and sacks.
The game of musical chairs for the Buffalo Bills up front has stopped.
4. Figure out a way to keep Travis Kelce in check.
It isn’t easy. It might be downright impossible.
Kelce is arguably the best tight end in the league. He seems to always find ways to get open and make back-breaking plays, as he did with his two touchdown catches when the Chiefs beat the Bills in October.
The Bills have two of the NFL’s better safeties in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, and they need to be exceptional in their coverage. The key to reducing Kelce’s impact is to try to bang him around as much as possible, without drawing penalties, and take away as much of the middle of the field as possible. Kelce can do damage with sideline catches, but it’s important for Buffalo’s secondary to use the edges of the field as extra defenders, so to speak.
5. Utilize the underdog status as motivation.
The Bills’ Super Bowl teams of the 1990s were famous for finding even the tiniest reasons to feel insulted and turning that into motivational fuel. Some of what they used bordered on the ridiculous, like being upset that opposing players arrived for a game in a limo rather than the team bus.
The current players simply need to watch and read about how national pundits are mainly saying they don’t stand a chance against the Chiefs.
Sean McDermott does a nice job of quietly building an us-against-the-world mentality, and there is little doubt he will employ it for this game.
...
Game details
TV: CBS. Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst).
Radio: Bills Radio Network. Buffalo-WGR 550 AM; Toronto-Fan 590 AM; Rochester-WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM; Syracuse-WTKW 99.5 FM and WTKV 105.5 FM. Announcers: John Murphy (play-by-play), Steve Tasker (analyst).
Series history: The Bills lead the series, 26-22-1 (including the postseason).
Bills injury report: Questionable: WR Gabe Davis (ankle), DT Vernon Butler (quad).
Chiefs injury report: Out: LB Willie Gay Jr. (ankle). Questionable: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip), RB Le’Veon Bell (knee), WR Sammy Watkins (calf), CB Bashaud Breeland (concussion/shoulder), CB Rashad Fenton (foot).
Point spread: The Bills are a 3-point underdog at vegasinsider.com.
Did you know: Josh Allen joined Mahomes (2019) and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (2005) as the only three quarterbacks under the age of 25 with multiple victories and a 100-plus passer rating in a single postseason.
Next: With a win, the Bills will be playing in their fifth Super Bowl and seeking their first Lombardi Trophy.