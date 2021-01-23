Take Five: Bills should again dare the Chiefs to run

Allen was solid in the Bills’ 17-3 divisional-round triumph against Baltimore last week, but far from spectacular. He threw for only 206 yards and a touchdown, but he avoided turnovers.

Efficiency will matter against the Chiefs, but production will matter more. As confident as the Bills might be in their defense’s ability to prevent Kansas City from piling up points, they must get stronger output from their offense than they had a week ago or in their regular-season game against the Chiefs.

Allen should find opportunities to connect with Stefon Diggs and John Brown for game-breaking plays, while keeping the chains moving with underneath throws to Cole Beasley. That is the essence of the Bills’ offense, and it has to resemble what it has been for most of this great run if the team is to fulfill its goal of reaching the Super Bowl for the fifth time.

3. Make Patrick Mahomes as uncomfortable as possible.

He has been cleared to play after spending most of the week in concussion protocol from the head trauma he sustained in the Chiefs’ divisional-round win against Cleveland last week. But that raises obvious questions about how well he can hold up through Sunday’s game.