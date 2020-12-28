Take Five: Bills can remind Patriots who’s boss in AFC East

This should be a big night for the Bills’ defense.

The Patriots are expected to start Newton at quarterback. As beat up as he has been, his effectiveness likely will be minimal, even if he does give New England a better chance to win than Jarrett Stidham.

It did take Justin Zimmer to force Newton to fumble late in the game for the Bills to secure a 24-21 victory on Nov. 1 at Bills Stadium, but Buffalo’s defense isn’t likely to allow the Pats to hang around that long this time.

The Bills are performing significantly better on D, and don’t be surprised if they generate multiple turnovers and eventually force Belichick to pull Newton for Stidham.

3. Let the stat-padding commence for Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley.

All three should be able to add to their impressive numbers, especially with the Patriots losing cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a season-ending knee injury.

Allen, Diggs and Beasley love the national spotlight. Allen especially enjoys showing the many detractors he had before the 2018 draft and through much of his first two NFL seasons how wrong they were to doubt his ability to achieve elite status.