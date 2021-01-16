Take Five: Bills are right to be 'pretty confident' about containing Lamar Jackson

Here are my five takes on the Buffalo Bills’ AFC divisional-round playoff game set for 8:15 p.m. Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens at Bills Stadium.
1. The Bills have every reason to believe they can keep Lamar Jackson's running in check.
They did it last year and even if their defense isn't performing as well as it did in 2019, the unit has shown steady improvement through the latter portion of the season. There were some breakout runs allowed in last weekend's wild-card win against the Indianapolis Colts, but the Bills also were more concerned with not allowing Philip Rivers to beat them with his passing arm.
They won't have that concern this time. If the Ravens win this game, it isn't likely going to be because Jackson shreds the Bills through the air, even if he threw for three touchdowns when the teams met last year.
Linebacker Matt Milano isn't the biggest talker on the Bills. However, he said plenty when he told reporters he and his fellow defenders were "pretty confident in being able to contain" Jackson. Why wouldn't they be? They limited Jackson to 40 yards rushing last year with a scheme that, at times, had as many as 10 men crowding the line of scrimmage. Jackson had nowhere to go and his dual-threat skills were all but nullified.
The Bills' defense is predicated on speed and athleticism. As long as the edge rushers maintain discipline and play with an eye toward moving straight upfield, rather than side to side, there shouldn't be many gaps or seams for Jackson to exploit.
Jackson's 48-yard touchdown run against Tennessee last weekend primarily happened because, for whatever reason, the Titans chose to stunt their defensive line on that play. The blocking rule for the Ravens' offensive linemen is to let those stunting go where they wish, which invariably gives Jackson room to take off.
2. Josh Allen just has to continue to be himself.
This doesn't figure to be much of a problem, because the Bills' quarterback long ago found the groove in which he is operating. He's functioning with the greatest sense of command and poise he has displayed in three NFL seasons.
Allen not only has a firm understanding of what he and the rest of the members of the Bills' offense are supposed to do in each game and on every play, but he also is dialed in like never before to what's happening across the line before and after the snap.
Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale managed to get the better of Allen and the Bills' offense as a whole last season with a variety of blitz packages that resulted in six sacks and general confusion/frustration on the part of the quarterback. Allen threw for only 146 yards and one touchdown, a far cry from the dominant performances he has consistently delivered this season.
Don't expect any similar struggle Saturday night. Allen has become masterful at beating the blitz, especially with Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and other receivers routinely shaking free in spaces vacated by blitzers.
3. Stefon Diggs just has to continue to be, well, the best receiver in the NFL.
No team has figured out how to shut this guy down for an entire game. The Ravens won't, either.
Diggs simply has more talent than any opposing defensive back. He runs better routes. He has more strength, explosiveness and athleticism.
His presence continues to help bring the best out of Allen while also giving the Bills' other pass-catchers greater opportunities to make plays.
If the Ravens' answer to minimizing the impact of the Bills' dynamic passing game is to go crazy with blitzing, good luck. It isn't a reach to say that could set Diggs up for record-setting single-game postseason numbers.
4. Remember that the Bills have a running game, too. Honest!
The season-ending ankle injury to Zack Moss shouldn't give offensive coordinator Brian Daboll less reason to attempt to move the ball on the ground, something that was a clear afterthought even before Moss' early exit from the wild-card game.
Daboll still has Devin Singletary, who is capable of providing at least a credible running threat if the Bills give him some chances to do so. Daboll also shouldn't be afraid to make use of T.J. Yeldon, who is expected to take Moss' place. Yeldon can contribute as a receiver, and screen passes are an effective way to deal with an aggressive pass rush.
On Friday, the Bills took a step toward having potential backfield insurance by elevating Antonio Williams, who was highly impressive in the regular-season finale against Miami, from the practice squad. Cornerback Dane Jackson also was called up from the PS.
5. Justin Tucker is great ... but he shouldn't overshadow Tyler Bass.
Tucker has been one of the best money kickers the NFL has ever seen.
Yet, Bass has proven to be as impactful as any of the Bills' rookies. It could be argued he is their most impactful first-year player, with a steadiness that is vital to kicking success. Oh, yeah, and it doesn't hurt that he has an ultra-powerful leg.
This has the makings of a close, competitive game, which tends to be the case in the postseason. If it comes down to a long-range field goal, the Bills should have no doubt about Bass' ability to come through in the clutch.
Game details
TV: NBC. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst).
Radio: Bills Radio Network. Buffalo-WGR 550 AM; Toronto-Fan 590 AM; Rochester-WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM; Syracuse-WTKW 99.5 FM and WTKV 105.5 FM. Announcers: John Murphy (play-by-play), Steve Tasker (analyst).
Series history: The Ravens lead the series, 6-3.
Bills injury report: Questionable: DE Darryl Johnson (knee).
Ravens injury report: Questionable: OT D.J. Fluker (knee), CB Marcus Peters (back).
Point spread: The Bills are a 2½-point favorite at vegasinsider.com.
Did you know: This marks the 12th time opposing starting quarterbacks who were first-round picks in the same draft (in the NFL's common draft era) will be facing off in the playoffs.
Next: With a victory, the Bills advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1993 season. They would face the winner of Sunday's divisional-round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.