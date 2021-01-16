Take Five: Bills are right to be 'pretty confident' about containing Lamar Jackson

Vic Carucci Sports Reporter/Columnist This is my 5th decade of NFL coverage. I'm a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & a Pro Football HOF selector. I've authored 10 books about football (including multiple NY Times best-sellers). I'm a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America. Follow Vic Carucci Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Here are my five takes on the Buffalo Bills’ AFC divisional-round playoff game set for 8:15 p.m. Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens at Bills Stadium.

1. The Bills have every reason to believe they can keep Lamar Jackson's running in check.

They did it last year and even if their defense isn't performing as well as it did in 2019, the unit has shown steady improvement through the latter portion of the season. There were some breakout runs allowed in last weekend's wild-card win against the Indianapolis Colts, but the Bills also were more concerned with not allowing Philip Rivers to beat them with his passing arm.

They won't have that concern this time. If the Ravens win this game, it isn't likely going to be because Jackson shreds the Bills through the air, even if he threw for three touchdowns when the teams met last year.

Linebacker Matt Milano isn't the biggest talker on the Bills. However, he said plenty when he told reporters he and his fellow defenders were "pretty confident in being able to contain" Jackson. Why wouldn't they be? They limited Jackson to 40 yards rushing last year with a scheme that, at times, had as many as 10 men crowding the line of scrimmage. Jackson had nowhere to go and his dual-threat skills were all but nullified.