Taiwan Jones agrees to deal to return to Bills

Running back and special teams ace Taiwan Jones has agreed to terms to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News on Thursday.
Jones' agent, Doug Hendrickson, announced the transaction on Twitter.
Congrats @TaiwanJonesNFL for signing back in @BuffaloBills for his 12th season! Boom!— Doug Hendrickson (@DHendrickson41) March 24, 2022
Length and terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. Jones, 33, played last year on a one-year contract. He played 306 snaps on special teams in 2021, 70.5% of the team total, which ranked third on the roster behind Tyler Matakevich and Reggie Gilliam.
Jones spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Buffalo after playing his first six NFL seasons for the Oakland Raiders. He then was with the Houston Texans for one season in 2019 and returned to the Bills in 2020 on a one-year contract.
In 2020, Jones played 47% of the special teams snaps in 13 games. He played only four snaps on offense and did not have a carry. In 2021, he played just one snap on offense.