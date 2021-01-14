T.J. Yeldon will be activated for Bills' playoff game in place of injured Zack Moss

Veteran running back T.J. Yeldon will be active for Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday.

Yeldon will take the place of Zack Moss, who injured an ankle against the Indianapolis Colts and was placed on injured reserve.

Yeldon has largely been inactive on game days this season and also missed time after a positive Covid test. He last played in Week 5 against Tennessee, when he had seven carries for 52 yards and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass.

McDermott said they have not made a decision on whether to elevate Antonio Williams from the practice squad. Williams scored two touchdowns in the regular season finale against Miami.

"We do have a lot of confidence in Antonio," McDermott said. "We really were impressed with him in the game against Miami."

As for Devin Singletary, McDermott said he views his role as being "pretty consistent" this season.

"The ebbs and flows of the game cause the load of who gets the carries from game to game," McDermott said. "His role has always been the same to us."