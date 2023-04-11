Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron is being projected as a second-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, Bergeron was a three-year starter for the Orange.

Ryan Fowler from The Draft Network recently listed the "13 Best Player-Team Fits" in the draft, and he has Bergeron being a match for the Buffalo Bills.

"I like Matthew at either tackle or guard, but would start him on the perimeter after what I’ve seen on either side for the Orange. He’s arguably the best run blocker in the class, which is why many want to move him in, but small tinkers on the outside with his hand counters and anchor could see him progress into a high-level tackle that is simply not easy to find," Fowler told The News.

"Dion Dawkins has been the best lineman Buffalo has had the last few years, but he hasn’t been perfect, and the jury remains out on Spencer Brown, as well. Competition never hurts, and he sold himself to me as a tackle at the Senior Bowl. It’s a good problem to have for a guy that could become top 10 at his position at either tackle or guard."

Bergeron isn't keen on the idea of moving inside, and worked to prove that at the Senior Bowl. The Bills also had a representative at Syracuse's Pro Day.

“Matthew looks like the best tackle here,” Paul Alexander, the longtime former Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach, told The News in Mobile. “He has really good recovery. He’s smart. He’ll be a left tackle, for sure. If you want to make him mad, tell him you think he’s a guard. He won’t like that.”

A Montreal native, Bergeron became the first freshman to start at tackle for Syracuse in nearly 20 years in 2019, and has started 35 games in his final three years.