Sweet taste of Bills' victory seemingly includes turkey legs that were 'a little dry'

Another Thanksgiving game for the Buffalo Bills, and another victory and the chance to experience the postgame turkey leg.

According to NBC, the legs were prepared by world-famous chef Emeril Lagasse, one of the kings of Cajun cuisine in New Orleans.

"Yeah, I don’t know how I felt about it," said safety Jordan Poyer, who crashed the postgame interview with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox.

"It wasn’t the turkey leg I’m used to eating, no offense to whoever cooked it, but it was a little dry. Might need some seasoning on it."

Did someone say seasoning?

Diggs replied to Poyer's quote on social media with a suggestion of adding some hot sauce. We're guessing he meant not just any hot sauce, but Diggs' 14 "Elite" Hot Sauce.

Allen and Diggs each took a bite or two, with Diggs at one point looking as if he were about to put the leg back on the table.

Dawson Knox had his own adventure with the turkey leg, going for way too big a bite to the point that he could barely speak in the postgame interview.