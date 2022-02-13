Super Bowl observiations: Rams' bold moves pay off in Super Bowl LVI championship

Now at the Super Bowl, former Bills guard Quinton Spain opens up on his surprising release Spain, 30, initially signed with the Bengals’ practice squad after leaving Buffalo, but was promoted to the active roster a short time later.

Donald has been rumored to be considering retirement if the Rams won. If so, he’ll go out as a no-doubt, future Hall of Famer.

6. The Rams strangely stuck with the running game. To say Los Angeles struggled running the ball would be a vast understatement. On 18 attempts, the Rams managed just 29 yards, but the advanced stats tell an even different, uglier story. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, none of those first 18 runs were considered successful by expected points added, making them just one of four teams over the last six seasons to have a 0.0% rushing success rate over the last six seasons at that point. The other three teams had single-digit carries.

Even after Kupp’s run, the Rams still couldn’t move the ball on the ground. Stafford was stuffed at the goal line on first and goal after the pass interference call against Kupp got the Rams on the doorstep of the end zone.

Rams coach Sean McVay got bailed out by Kupp, or else he would have faced serious questions about why he chose to run the ball so much.