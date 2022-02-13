Super Bowl observations: Rams' bold moves pay off in Super Bowl LVI championship

"That last drive was a special drive – one I'll never forget," Stafford said. "Just so many great plays by so many great players. Just so happy to get it done. I'm speechless."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Kupp also caught a would-be touchdown that was taken off the board by an offsetting penalty against the Rams, and drew a defensive pass interference call against Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in the end zone, which put the ball at the Cincinnati 1-yard line.

Kupp finished the game with eight catches for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and was named the game's MVP.

"Just so proud of Cooper," said Rams receiver Robert Woods, the former Buffalo Bills draft pick who is on Los Angeles' injured reserve list after suffering a torn ACL during the regular season. "All the hard work and selflessness that's he put into his game year after year. Really just playing for everybody out there – playing for his brothers. Being able to be consistent throughout the whole year and dominate at this level."

Woods took on an active role, despite being hurt.