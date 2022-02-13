Super Bowl observations: Rams' bold moves pay off in Super Bowl LVI championship

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Fortune favors the bold, and no NFL team in recent history has been bolder than the Los Angeles Rams.
A team that has eschewed the normal roster-building method of hoping high draft picks pan out by choosing instead to trade those picks for established NFL players was rewarded for its strategy Sunday night with a Super Bowl championship.
All week long, the Cincinnati Bengals faced questions of how they would slow the Los Angeles Rams' dominant defensive tackle. The answer turned out to be they couldn't.
The Rams, playing at home in their glittering SoFi Stadium, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-2, to win the franchise’s first title in Los Angeles and second overall, joining the 1999 team that was still based in St. Louis.
After trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford last offseason, the Rams’ next first-round draft pick isn’t scheduled until 2024. Incredibly, if that holds, they will have gone seven consecutive years without making a pick in the first round under general manager Les Snead.
It’s not just first-rounders Snead has traded away, either. Shortly before this year’s trade deadline, he sent his 2022 second- and third-round draft picks for Denver pass rusher Von Miller. The Rams are scheduled to make just four picks in April’s draft.
"Forget them picks, baby," Miller said after the win.
Los Angeles superstar Aaron Donald has achieved almost everything desirable in his NFL career – with the exception of a Super Bowl ring.
Good luck finding anyone in the organization or its fanbase who cares about that right now.
All those moves paid off Sunday in the best way possible. Stafford finished 26 of 40 for 283 yards. While he was intercepted twice, his three touchdown passes more than erased those miscues. For a player rescued from the NFL wasteland that is Detroit, to win a championship at 34 years old puts a cap on what has been an impressive career.
"I'm just so happy to be able to celebrate this with such great teammates and my family," said Stafford, who was joined by his wife and three young daughters at his postgame news conference. "I'm just so proud of this group. It's a special feeling."
Miller, meanwhile, had two of the Rams’ seven sacks of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
It remains to be seen if the Rams' plan of going all in on veteran players will be copied by other teams around the NFL. With a championship to show for it, don't be surprised if it is.
2. Odell Beckham Jr. left early for Los Angeles. Beckham, the former Browns receiver who was another of Snead’s high-profile acquisitions midway through the season, suffered a non-contact injury to his left knee in the second quarter. He was off to a great start, having made a pair of catches for 52 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt.
Beckham opened the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown catch from Stafford in the first quarter. It was a massively disappointing end to the season for Beckham, who resurrected his career with the Rams after falling out of favor in Cleveland. He now goes into free agency with the uncertainty of an injury looming over him.
Williamsville North graduate, Rams tight ends coach Wes Phillips looks back fondly on his time in Buffalo
“I still have a lot of great friends there,” the Rams' tight ends coach said. “I'm still very close with a lot of those Buffalo guys – still on the text chain. I’m still feeling that heartbreak in the playoffs this year with those guys. I'm still a Bills fan.”
The Rams initially announced Beckham was questionable to return after he was hurt, before officially ruling him out in the third quarter. The television camera caught him with tears in his eyes as he celebrated with his teammates as the clock ran out.
3. Cooper Kupp heated up at the right time. The Rams’ star receiver, who finished the regular season with 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns – becoming just the fourth receiver in the Super Bowl era (since 1970) to lead the league in each of those categories in the same season – had three catches for 40 yards in the first half. By his standards, that represented being held in check.
Kupp’s yardage in the regular season came up just short of breaking the single-season record of 1,964 held by Detroit’s Calvin Johnson. Only Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Steve Smith (2005) have led the league before in receptions, yards and touchdowns a single season.
The last playoff game Joe Burrow lost was back in high school. Can he become the first quarterback to win the Heisman, a national championship and a Super Bowl?
He became a bit of a forgotten man throughout most of the second half – until crunch time, that is. Kupp caught the go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown pass with 1:25 remaining, capping off a drive in which he converted a fourth-and-1 play with a 7-yard rush and had three catches for 38 yards before his score on a 15-play, 79-yard drive that took 4:40 off the clock.
"That last drive was a special drive – one I'll never forget," Stafford said. "Just so many great plays by so many great players. Just so happy to get it done. I'm speechless."
Kupp also caught a would-be touchdown that was taken off the board by an offsetting penalty against the Rams, and drew a defensive pass interference call against Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in the end zone, which put the ball at the Cincinnati 1-yard line.
Kupp finished the game with eight catches for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and was named the game's MVP.
"Just so proud of Cooper," said Rams receiver Robert Woods, the former Buffalo Bills draft pick who is on Los Angeles' injured reserve list after suffering a torn ACL during the regular season. "All the hard work and selflessness that's he put into his game year after year. Really just playing for everybody out there – playing for his brothers. Being able to be consistent throughout the whole year and dominate at this level."
Woods took on an active role, despite being hurt.
"For me, it always starts with the national anthem, going out there, feeling the energy build," he said. "I wanted to be out there. It was an emotional moment for me. Then I got into game mode, I got into coach Woods pretty much, making sure the guys were on point, looking at their iPads, making sure they knew every assignment. Just letting them know it was going to be a chess match. It's going to take every minute, and it did. It came down to the wire, and guys executed when it mattered."
4. Aaron Donald came up huge. The Rams’ defensive tackle has long been the best defensive player in the NFL. He got his due by making the defensive play of the game. With the Bengals facing fourth and 1 from the Los Angeles 49-yard line with 43 seconds left, Donald burst through the Bengals’ offensive line and wrapped up Burrow. While in Donald’s grasp, the Bengals’ second-year quarterback attempted a desperation pass that was incomplete, sealing the win for the Rams.
Donald, who finished with a pair of sacks, beat former Bills guard Quinton Spain to get the pressure on Burrow on the play.
Spain, 30, initially signed with the Bengals’ practice squad after leaving Buffalo, but was promoted to the active roster a short time later.
Donald has been rumored to be considering retirement if the Rams won. If so, he’ll go out as a no-doubt, future Hall of Famer.
5. The Rams strangely stuck with the running game. To say Los Angeles struggled running the ball would be a vast understatement. On 18 attempts, the Rams managed just 29 yards, but the advanced stats tell an even different, uglier story. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, none of those first 18 runs were considered successful by expected points added, making them just one of four teams over the last six seasons to have a 0.0% rushing success rate at that point. The other three teams had single-digit carries.
Even after Kupp’s run, the Rams still couldn’t move the ball on the ground. Stafford was stuffed at the goal line on first and goal after Kupp drew the pass interference call that got the Rams on the doorstep of the end zone.
Rams coach Sean McVay got bailed out by Stafford and Kupp, or else he would have faced serious questions about why he chose to run the ball so much.
6. Jalen Ramsey had a tough night. The Rams’ No. 1 cornerback, whom Snead also traded a pair of first-round picks to acquire, was beat clean by Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase in the first half for a gain of 46 yards down the right sideline. Ramsey got enough of Chase to prevent him from scoring, and the Rams’ defense held Cincinnati to a field goal.
Ramsey would get beat again on the first play of scrimmage in the third quarter. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins got away with a clear facemask, and as a result, got open for a 75-yard touchdown down the left sideline that put Cincinnati up 17-13.
7. Joe Mixon threw a touchdown pass. Those of you who had a prop bet on a player other than Stafford or Burrow to throw a pass cashed in when the Bengals’ running back connected with Higgins for Cincinnati’s first touchdown. That came with 5:47 remaining in the second quarter. On the play, Mixon took a pitch from Burrow and rolled to his right before making a great throw to Higgins in the back of the end zone, with the play covering 6 yards.
Higgins had a huge game, finishing with four catches that went for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Q&A: Bills' Josh Allen opens up on the 'pain' he's feeling – and why he's optimistic about the future
"When we step on the field in September, everything will go away." Josh Allen speaks to Jay Skurski more about the future than looking back.
8. The first Super Bowl at SoFi had all the glitz you’d expect. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took the field for an extended … introduction of the teams, and the in-stadium camera showed several A-list stars. The halftime show, especially if you’re in your late 30s, or, ahem, 40, was also unforgettable. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem put on quite a show that, understandably, had a distinct, West Coast flavor.
In an apparent nod to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who during the 2016 NFL season kneeled during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality, Eminem took a knee as Dr. Dre played the piano near the end of the performance.
9. Stefon Diggs was needed. During the fourth quarter of the Bills’ playoff game against the Chiefs, a fan got onto the field … only to be decked by the Bills’ receiver. During the third quarter Sunday, the same thing happened. The fan ran nearly the entire length of the field before security caught up to him and dragged him away.
10. Vernon Hargreaves wasn’t active, but still “contributed” for the Bengals. The veteran cornerback didn’t play, but still managed to get an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting after leaving the bench and coming onto the playing field to celebrate an interception by Bengals safety Jessie Bates III. Ouch.
Also inactive for the Bengals were defensive linemen Mike Daniels, Wyatt Ray and Tyler Shelvin, offensive lineman Fred Johnson, wide receiver Trenton Irwin and running back Trayveon Williams.
The Rams’ inactive players included the following: Quarterback Bryce Perkins, running back Jake Funk, linebacker Chris Garrett, linebacker Terrell Lewis, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr., defensive lineman Bobby Brown III and defensive back Blake Countess.