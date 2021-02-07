Super Bowl LV quarter by quarter: Tom Brady adds to his GOAT achievements

Mark Gaughan weighs in with a quarter-by-quarter summary of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
First quarter
Theme: The great Gronk
TD record: Rob Gronkowski’s 8-yard TD catch was his 13th from Tom Brady, most ever by a QB-receiver combination in the playoffs. Joe Montana and Jerry Rice had 12. Gronkowski also tied John Stallworth for second most TD catches in the playoffs, behind only Rice (22).
Good stunt: Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark beat Bucs guard Ali Marpet with a stunt to the inside to sack Tom Brady on third down on Tampa’s second drive. Marpet didn’t slide back to the middle quick enough. It was Clark’s eighth sack this season.
In position: Antoine Winfield Jr. was in perfect position and got his hand in the face of Tyreek Hill to prevent the Chiefs receiver from catching a deep third-down pass. The Chiefs settled for a field goal.
Fortysomething: It was Brady’s third Super Bowl start since turning 40. No other QB has started one at age 40 or older.
Top pass units: It was the first meeting of the Nos. 1 and 2 passing teams in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs (303.4) were first and the Bucs (289.1) second. In 1991, the Redskins were first and the Bills second in scoring. The Bills were fourth passing, the Redskins fifth.
Second Quarter
Theme: Bucs take advantage.
K.C. mistakes: The Chiefs self-destructed on the Bucs’ second TD drive. A interception by Tyrann Mathieu off a deflection was wiped out by a defensive holding penalty on Charvarius Ward against Mike Evans. Then, Mecole Hardman lined up in the neutral zone on a field-goal try, giving the Bucs a free first down.
Good protection: Brady had 3.98 seconds to sit in the pocket and find Rob Gronkowski for a 17-yard TD pass.
Matchup watch: Shaquil Barrett beat substitute right tackle Andrew Wylie with an inside move to chase Patrick Mahomes deep into the backfield and force a throwaway on third down. The Chiefs were forced to kick a field goal.
Second guesses: On first down with 55 seconds left and just one time out, the Bucs called a run that went for no gain. Ugh. But Andy Reid let the Bucs off the hook by calling time out after that play and the next one. Bad idea.
Zebra report: Tampa’s third TD was set up by a 42-yard pass interference penalty on Bashaud Breeland vs. Mike Evans. Good call. Two plays later, however, Mathieu was flagged for interference on Evans. The ball was not catchable.
Third quarter
Theme: Bucs pull away.
Manipulated: It looked like Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was caught guessing on a 25-yard pass over the middle to Rob Gronkowski to set up the Bucs’ final TD. Tom Brady looked left, catching Mathieu flat-footed, and Gronk was wide open.
Power up: The Bucs used two tight ends, plus a sixth offensive lineman, on the 27-yard TD run off right tackle by Leonard Fournette that made it 28-9.
Mismatch: The Bucs’ defensive line continued to dominate. Ndamukong Suh beat Andrew Wylie to force a third-down incompletion, which led to a field goal. On the next drive, Shaquil Barrett beat left tackle Mike Remmers for a sack. Then, linebacker Lavonte David beat center Austin Reiter on a blitz to force an interception.
FG No. 9: Ryan Succop booted a 52-yard field goal to give the Bucs a 31-9 lead. It was Succop’s ninth FG this postseason, tying for third most with four other kickers, including the Bills’ Steve Christie in 1992. This season, he's 36 of 39, counting postseason. Succop was the 256th and final pick, aka Mr. Irrelevant, in the 2009 draft.
Trend broken: Kansas City allowed an NFL-low 28 points in the third quarter in 2020, but yielded 10 to the Bucs.
Fourth quarter
Theme: Domination.
Fitting end: Bucs linebacker Devin White, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft, capped a spectacular game with an end zone interception with 1:33 to go. White had 12 tackles and was brilliant in pass coverage.
Surprise: It was the second-lowest scoring game of Mahomes’ 54-game career. It was the first time the Chiefs failed to score a TD with him as QB.
Winning in the trenches: Mahomes suffered three sacks and 10 knockdowns. The Tampa defensive line never let the Chiefs’ offense get going.
Murderer’s row of QBs: The Tampa defense beat Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Mahomes in the playoffs to win the Super Bowl. Impressive.
Strong senior: Bruce Arians, 68, became the oldest winning coach (passing Bill Belichick, who won at 66.)
The GOAT: Tom Brady improved to 7-3 as a Super Bowl starter. John Elway (2-3) has the second most starts. Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana (4-0) have the second most wins. Brady now has 264 wins, counting playoffs. Peyton Manning is second at 200.
The Franchise: Brady has 34 post-season wins, more than 28 of the NFL’s 32 franchises. (The Bills have 16).