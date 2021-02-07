Super Bowl LV quarter by quarter: Tom Brady adds to his GOAT achievements

Mark Gaughan weighs in with a quarter-by-quarter summary of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

First quarter

Theme: The great Gronk

TD record: Rob Gronkowski’s 8-yard TD catch was his 13th from Tom Brady, most ever by a QB-receiver combination in the playoffs. Joe Montana and Jerry Rice had 12. Gronkowski also tied John Stallworth for second most TD catches in the playoffs, behind only Rice (22).

Good stunt: Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark beat Bucs guard Ali Marpet with a stunt to the inside to sack Tom Brady on third down on Tampa’s second drive. Marpet didn’t slide back to the middle quick enough. It was Clark’s eighth sack this season.

In position: Antoine Winfield Jr. was in perfect position and got his hand in the face of Tyreek Hill to prevent the Chiefs receiver from catching a deep third-down pass. The Chiefs settled for a field goal.

Fortysomething: It was Brady’s third Super Bowl start since turning 40. No other QB has started one at age 40 or older.