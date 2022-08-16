Strong showing against Colts boosts rookie Baylon Spector in Bills' linebacker competition

It’s well established that the Buffalo Bills have intense competitions going on for depth positions at wide receiver and offensive line.

On the other side of the ball, the competition at linebacker hasn’t gotten quite as much attention but is equally wide open.

Enter Baylon Spector. The team’s seventh-round draft pick from Clemson was all over the field in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, finishing with a team-high nine tackles and one pass defensed in a 27-24 victory at Highmark Stadium. Spector played 50 snaps, second on the defense behind only defensive tackle Prince Emili (53).

“There are a lot of things I can correct, a lot of little, small things, details, alignments that I got to get better at,” Spector said. “Just an opportunity to get better at and just understanding better situations, things scheme-wise, like knowing who's around me, knowing where my help is and understanding just the small details of the defense and going out there and executing that. Doing it out here in practice and doing it again next time I get the opportunity to play.”

That will come Saturday when the Denver Broncos visit Highmark Stadium. Spector is likely to see a good deal more playing time as he tries to earn a reserve spot on the roster behind starters Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds. With fellow linebacker Andre Smith serving a six-game suspension to start the season, it remains to be seen if the Bills will keep five or six linebackers on the 53-man roster. Milano and Edmunds are locks, and third-round pick Terrel Bernard falls into that category, too. That leaves Spector competing with Tyrel Dodson, Tyler Matakevich and Joe Giles-Harris for, likely, two or three jobs.

“I like our linebacker group a lot,” Spector said. “All the veterans are super cool, super chill, they help you with whatever it might be – if it's off the field or on the field, in the locker room. Defense, scheme-wise they'll answer any of the questions. They're all there to help. I'm enjoying it a lot.”

Going through the process of adapting to a professional defense has been easier for Spector because he’s going through the process with fellow rookie Bernard.

“I think it all jumped on us so quick in the spring and then we were like, ‘all right, to get this we're going to have to work together and share what we know’ and it came along pretty quick,” Spector said. “It was still just football, still get the call, still relay the message, still get everyone lined up, set the front. It's very similar, but it’s just adjusting to the speed of the game. Especially from spring to now, but that's starting to slow down, and me and ‘TB’ are doing a really good job.”

Bernard also took advantage of his playing time against the Colts, returning a fumble forced by defensive end Boogie Basham 69 yards for a touchdown.

“Me and Baylon spend a lot of time together learning the defense obviously, and then just outside of football, figuring stuff out, and I’m definitely thankful that he’s going through it with me, and we’re kind of growing together,” Bernard said. “Baylon’s a really calm dude. He’s a good person to be around. He’s become one of my good friends and somebody that I turn to a lot in difficult situations since I’ve been here, so it’s been awesome to have him.”

While the Bills are laser focused on the upcoming season, it’s worth looking down the road to what might happen in 2023. Edmunds will be a free agent after this season, and there is no guarantee the Bills will be able to re-sign him.

If Bernard and Spector can develop and contribute as rookies this season, it will give General Manager Brandon Beane some options next year – not that anyone’s focused too much on that at the moment.

“It's all of our turns,” Spector said. “We're continuing to make plays, all linebackers.”