Strong attendance at OTAs has Sean McDermott feeling good

The return of organized team activities hasn’t been exactly like riding a bicycle for Sean McDermott.
“It seems like it’s been a while since we’ve done it, and sometimes, honestly, you do it so many years and all of a sudden it’s gone and then it’s back and you’re like, ‘OK, did we do this last year?’ ” the Buffalo Bills’ head coach said last week. “You have those moments in a busy day.”
The answer, of course, is that the Bills and every other team did not conduct spring practices last year, with all of them being canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Things aren’t quite back to normal as it relates to pandemic-created restrictions – McDermott estimated it’s between 60% to 70% – but the Bills’ coach was happy to have a nearly full team on the field last week.
“It’s really good to have the players here. I really appreciate the participation and numbers that have shown up for us,” McDermott said. “I know it’s obviously varied around the league, but we’re certainly encouraged by the guys that we have here and I think it really speaks to the guys that we have, the types of people we have. They want to get better, and they know they get better by being here and it’s time to build our team, right? When you can be around each other, build the team, build the chemistry, that’s so important to good teams.”
Unofficially, the Bills were missing just 10 players from their current 88-man roster during the organized team activity that was open to the media last week. Having that many players together on the field is a big difference from last year, when spring “practices” were limited during quarantine to video meetings.
It was a bit of a mystery what type of attendance the Bills would have for the voluntary sessions, given how players on some teams have released statements through the NFL Players Association expressing their intentions to stay away from the workouts.
"We’ve had good communication. I think it flowed freely with our captains, particularly this time of year,” McDermott said. “We went on a call – several calls – and had good dialogue. There’s things that are important for bringing a team together. And it’s hard to bring a team together when you’re physically not together. The other side of it, though, is respecting the agreement that’s in place and also respecting some of their concerns. I think we tried to do a good job listening, as best we could, and hearing their concerns and then adjusting where and when we could.”
Support Local Journalism
The Bills return nearly every one of their starters from a team that made it to the AFC Championship Game, but McDermott made it clear last season’s accomplishments mean little to what happens in 2021. While the coaching staff has built a good amount of trust with the players, there is no substitute for on-field work.
“I’m proud of the guys that are here and the guys that are not, I expect them to be working out and working their tails off getting ready to go,” McDermott said. “Because what we did last year is not going to help us this year. Each year is its own situation and opportunity. If you put in the work, you usually see the results. Maybe not right away, but you’ve got to earn it and that’s what this league is about. That’s why there’s parity in this league and that’s why it’s the attraction to the fans that it is. Every Sunday, a team has a chance to win, no matter what the record was the year before or what it is the current year. We have to define ourselves this season and the way we’re going to do that is having our team together and everybody busting their [expletives] to get ourselves ready to go here.”
One group of players in particular stands to benefit the most from spring practices. Last year, the Bills’ rookies did not have much of a runway to the regular season, going from a scaled-down training camp right to games that count.
This year, rookies have already had their own minicamp and are currently in the middle of 10 OTAs, followed by a mandatory, full-team minicamp, training camp and three preseason games.
“They’re willing to learn. They’re eager to learn. They’re doing things right,” McDermott said.
“Our player development team is hard at work around the football schedule to teach them what life is like in the NFL and continue to develop them off the field. They do a heck of a job. I think they’re off to a good start, but we all know that it takes time to really get a feel for what you’ve got. I mean, right now we’re out there in shorts, T-shirts and helmets, which is not really football. So right now I would say just taking it one step at a time and we’re going to crawl before we walk here. Right now, they’re just learning life in the NFL. Life in the NFL in Buffalo, New York, and learning about our city and what it means to wear the red, white and blue of the Buffalo Bills.”
“I definitely think it’s valuable, being able to get that hand-on-hand work rather than doing it over the Zooms,” second-round draft pick Boogie Basham said. “Being able to have it right in front of you is better, I would have to say so. It's a big help.”
Having the whole team together also has given the coaching staff, as well as the training staff and strength and conditioning staff, a better opportunity to assess the collective fitness level of the team.
“You can tell the guys have worked. They are in what I would consider fairly decent shape at this point, not good enough, but we’ve got time between now and the season,” McDermott said. “The great part about the guys that are here is that we get a chance to see where they are, where they’re at and they get a chance to see where their teammates are at. And then compare and contrast, what work remains.”