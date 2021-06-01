Strong attendance at OTAs has Sean McDermott feeling good

“I’m proud of the guys that are here and the guys that are not, I expect them to be working out and working their tails off getting ready to go,” McDermott said. “Because what we did last year is not going to help us this year. Each year is its own situation and opportunity. If you put in the work, you usually see the results. Maybe not right away, but you’ve got to earn it and that’s what this league is about. That’s why there’s parity in this league and that’s why it’s the attraction to the fans that it is. Every Sunday, a team has a chance to win, no matter what the record was the year before or what it is the current year. We have to define ourselves this season and the way we’re going to do that is having our team together and everybody busting their [expletives] to get ourselves ready to go here.”

One group of players in particular stands to benefit the most from spring practices. Last year, the Bills’ rookies did not have much of a runway to the regular season, going from a scaled-down training camp right to games that count.

This year, rookies have already had their own minicamp and are currently in the middle of 10 OTAs, followed by a mandatory, full-team minicamp, training camp and three preseason games.

“They’re willing to learn. They’re eager to learn. They’re doing things right,” McDermott said.