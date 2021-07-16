Still-growing Darryl Johnson shooting for bigger presence on Bills' D-line

His physical tools are tantalizing.

“Who wouldn’t like to work with a young man who’s 6-foot-6 with 35-inch arms and still growing, from what I understand?” said Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington. “He’s a versatile player. We’ve gotten him some snaps inside and outside. There’s some things Darryl was kind of learning on the fly. There’s some things he did extremely well last year. He realizes he’s going to use those experiences to get better.”

With six weeks to go in the regular season last year, the Bills decided they needed to find out more about Johnson. They benched veteran Trent Murphy in favor of Johnson for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Johnson averaged 23 snaps the rest of the regular-season, or 49% of the defensive plays.

“Being that we’ve got Mario and Jerry on the team, they’re in my ear telling me I can do it and building that confidence in me,” Johnson said, referring to Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes. “I learned a lot about being in the heat of the moment those last six to eight games. Those were some pretty big games. It felt good. ... It definitely did a lot for my confidence.”

Johnson played physical. He was stout against the run.