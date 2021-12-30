Steve Tasker falls short of being named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

“Maybe in some small way I put some small spot on the map maybe a little stronger than it was before for a special teams person,” Tasker told Buffalo News contributor Erik Brady recently. “But it’s not for anybody outside the voters and the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have that say.”

Beginning next season, Tasker will be considered by the seniors committee, which was established to assure that players who have been retired for at least 25 years receive proper consideration. According to the Hall of Fame, "Five members of the nine-man Coach/Senior Committee, selected on a rotating basis, are designated to attend the annual Coach/Senior Committee meeting, where they are charged with the responsibility of nominating Finalists from those lists to be among the 18 Finalists for Hall of Fame election. ... Although the Coach, Contributor and Senior Nominees will be presented to the full Selection Committee as Finalists, their election to the Hall of Fame is not automatic. The Coach, Contributor and Senior Nominees must receive the same minimum 80% of the vote as a Modern-Era Finalists to be elected."