Steve Tasker falls short of being named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Steve Tasker fell short Thursday night in advancing one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Tasker, the former Buffalo Bills receiver who starred on special teams during his 13-year career, was one of 26 semifinalists, but was not chosen as one of the 15 finalists in the modern-era category. It was the ninth – and final – year Tasker had made it to the semifinal stage as a modern-era candidate.
Tasker, 59, starred for the Bills from 1986 to 1997 and is widely viewed as the greatest special teams coverage player of all time. He also was a semifinalist for the classes of 2004, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2020 and 2021.
Tasker joined the Bills via waiver claim from the Houston Oilers on Nov. 8, 1986 – just five days after the team hired Marv Levy as head coach. Levy, a former special teams coordinator, recognized the importance of that phase of the game, and in Tasker, had a special player. Tasker made the Pro Bowl seven times in his career, and is the only special teams player to win MVP of the game, which came in 1993 when he made four tackles on special teams, blocked a field goal and made a fumble recovery.
For his career, Tasker made 204 tackles on special teams and blocked seven punts. Tasker probably could have played more on offense – quarterback Jim Kelly lobbied for it – and did find some success as a receiver near the end of his career, making 41 catches for 627 yards and six touchdowns over the 1995 and '96 seasons. Special teams, however, are what Tasker specialized in, and what he'll be forever remembered for.
“Maybe in some small way I put some small spot on the map maybe a little stronger than it was before for a special teams person,” Tasker told Buffalo News contributor Erik Brady recently. “But it’s not for anybody outside the voters and the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have that say.”
Beginning next season, Tasker will be considered by the seniors committee, which was established to assure that players who have been retired for at least 25 years receive proper consideration. According to the Hall of Fame, "Five members of the nine-man Coach/Senior Committee, selected on a rotating basis, are designated to attend the annual Coach/Senior Committee meeting, where they are charged with the responsibility of nominating Finalists from those lists to be among the 18 Finalists for Hall of Fame election. ... Although the Coach, Contributor and Senior Nominees will be presented to the full Selection Committee as Finalists, their election to the Hall of Fame is not automatic. The Coach, Contributor and Senior Nominees must receive the same minimum 80% of the vote as a Modern-Era Finalists to be elected."
"I don’t stay awake at night clamoring for it,” Tasker told Brady. “I don’t pound the table when it doesn’t happen for me. I don’t talk to my wife about it. I don’t pout about it. Because I see that list every year, and I really have a lot of love and respect for all of the guys who are on that list. The guys who I played with and against and the guys who played after I left the game and the guys who played before me. I know how difficult a list that is to be on, let alone to come out in the top four or five names on the list in a given year. That’s what really gives me peace about it: I continue to be on that list with guys I really have a lot of respect for."
The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet virtually on Jan. 18. Up to five modern-era candidates may be elected.
The list of finalists:
• Devin Hester, WR/ST, 2006-16. Hester, who is in his first year of eligibility, may very well have hurt Tasker's chances as another finalist primarily known for special teams.
• DeMarcus Ware, LB, 2005-16.
• Andre Johnson, WR, 2003-16.
• Reggie Wayne, WR, 2001-14.
• Torry Holt, WR, 1999-2009.
• Tony Boselli, OT, 1995-2002.
• Zach Thomas, LB, 1996-2008.
• Patrick Willis, LB, 2007-14.
• Willie Anderson, OT, 1996-2008.
• Sam Mills, LB, 1986-97.
• Jared Allen, DE, 2004-15.
• Leroy Butler, S, 1990-01.
• Ronde Barber, CB/S, 1997-12.
• Richard Seymour, DE, 2001-12.
• Bryant Young, DT, 1994-07.