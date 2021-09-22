Steve Tasker, Cornelius Bennett, Ruben Brown among Hall of Fame nominees

Legendary Bills special teamer Steve Tasker is among the 122 modern era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.
Tasker is in his final year of eligibility in the modern era category.
Support Local Journalism
Linebackers Cornelius Bennett and Takeo Spikes, offensive lineman Ruben Brown, fullback Larry Centers and defensive back Troy Vincent are among other nominees with ties to the Bills.
BREAKING: The Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2022 have been unveiled. The list is comprised of 122 players. Among the group are 10 first-year eligible players.📰 >> https://t.co/tx6ulgv2Cw#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/LcEyiX4ux5— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 22, 2021
The list will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and then 15 finalists in January before the selection committee meets at the Super Bowl.
Check back for updates.