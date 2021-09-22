 Skip to main content
Steve Tasker, Cornelius Bennett, Ruben Brown among Hall of Fame nominees
Steve Tasker, Cornelius Bennett, Ruben Brown among Hall of Fame nominees

Tasker

Buffalo Bills player Steve Tasker looks on from the bench at Super Bowl XXVIII on Sunday, Jan. 30, 1994.

 Buffalo News file photo

Legendary Bills special teamer Steve Tasker is among the 122 modern era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. 

Tasker is in his final year of eligibility in the modern era category. 

Linebackers Cornelius Bennett and Takeo Spikes, offensive lineman Ruben Brown, fullback Larry Centers and defensive back Troy Vincent are among other nominees with ties to the Bills.

The list will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and then 15 finalists in January before the selection committee meets at the Super Bowl. 

Check back for updates.

