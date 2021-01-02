Steve Huber, popular Bills message board poster SJHNatFan, dies of cancer

Steve Huber, known as popular poster SJHNatFan on the former Buffalo Bills message board, lost his battle with kidney and brain cancer. He died Tuesday at Corning Guthrie Hospital at age 48.

Huber was an faithful and avid Bills fan and longtime season ticket holder as well as being a longtime volunteer at the LPGA Corning Classic and huge supporter of pro golfer Natalie Gulbis.

Huber would routinely make trips from his home in the Southern Tier for Bills' training camp and share photos with other fans. The message board was hosted on the Bills official site for about a decade until it was shut down, with fans migrating to social media and other fan forums.

"He was a super fan," said Robyn Munday, editor in chief of the Bills Mafia blog at BuffaloFambase.com. "It’s heartbreaking to know he lost his battle. We will all be cheering a little harder for the Bills in his memory."

Huber announced last summer that his kidney cancer had spread to his brain and he was in need of brain surgery, immunotherapy and many scans. He started a GoFundMe page that raised more than $8,000 for medical expenses.