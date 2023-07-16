LAKE TAHOE, Nev. – Josh Allen made an eagle and a birdie on the final round and finished tied for 37th Sunday at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry made a 25-foot putt for eagle-3 on the final hole to shoot 72 on the final round and edge former professional tennis player Mardy Fish for the title.

The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback followed rounds of 82 and 84 with an 80 Sunday and finished with 22 points overall at Edgewood Tahoe South Golf Course. The tournament uses a form of the modified Stableford scoring system that awards a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and deducts two points for double bogey or worse.

Allen eagled the par-5, 520-yard fourth hole and birdied the par-3, 167-yard 12th Sunday.

Allen improved on last year, when he finished 58th at minus-6 total points.

The 35-year-old Curry became just the third active professional athlete to win the tournament, joining NHL superstar Mario Lemieux in 1998 and NFL kicker Al Del Greco in 2000.

He came to the final hole trailing Fish. But Fish was able only to make par on the par-5 18th after hitting a bad tee shot, which came when a spectator shouted during his backswing.

Curry finished with 75 points and Fish 73. Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars was third at 66. New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers was fifth at 56. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes was 62nd at negative-5.