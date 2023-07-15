LAKE TAHOE, Nev. – Stephen Curry swished a shot from way downtown, and Josh Allen held his ground in the second round of the American Century Championship golf invitational Saturday.

Curry, the Golden State Warriors star, held his lead in the celebrity event and made a hole in one on the 152-yard, par-3 seventh hole.

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback, meanwhile, still was in the middle of the pack after 36 holes. Allen stood tied for 43rd out of 92 players after following his first-round 82 with an 84. Allen had 11 points overall.

The 54-hole tournament uses a form of the modified Stableford scoring system that awards a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and deducts two points for double bogey or worse. An ace or double-eagle counts eight points.

Allen stood third among current NFL quarterbacks, behind the New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers (tied for 12th with 32 points) and New Orleans' Derek Carr (tied for 18th with 28 points).

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was tied for 57th after shooting 83 on the Edgewood Tahoe South Golf Course. Retired former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was tied for 71st after shooting 89.

Curry shot 1-over 73 on the second round and improved to 50 points.

Fans roared as Curry hit the tee shot on No. 7, ripped off his hat, held a finger in the air and sprinted to the hole, smacking the flag like a runner crossing the finish line.

“That was my second one ever,” Curry told an NBC/Peacock TV reporter. “I'm locked in right now but to do it on this hole is unbelievable, wow ... I'll be out of breath for the rest of the day, for good reason though.”

Tied for second at 47 points were Dallas Stars hockey player Joe Pavelski and 41-year-old pro tennis player Mardy Fish.

Defending champion Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst, was tied for 12th at 32 points with Rodgers, former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher and former MLB player and sports analyst Kevin Millar.