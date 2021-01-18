 Skip to main content
Stefon Diggs, Tre'Davious White, Andre Roberts earn PFWA honors
Ravens Bills football

Not surprisingly, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) was named to the PFWA's All-NFL team. 

 Adrian Kraus/AP Photo

A trio of Buffalo Bills have been recognized by the Professional Football Writers of America for their respective performances during the 2020 season.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was chosen to the All-NFL team by the PFWA, which is in its 57th season in 2020 and is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL and its 32 teams daily.

Diggs was joined by Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams as the two wide receivers on the All-NFL team. It's the first time in Diggs' career he has been honored by the PFWA and comes after a season in which he led the NFL in both catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535).

Additionally, cornerback Tre'Davious White and kick returner Andre Roberts were named to the All-AFC team (as was Diggs). The All-NFL picks at cornerback were the Rams' Jalen Ramsey and the Dolphins' Xavien Howard (who joined White on the All-AFC team). The All-NFL selection at kick returner was Chicago's Cordarrelle Patterson.

