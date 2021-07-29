Stefon Diggs talks about a way he can get even better for Bills in 2021

One might think that Stefon Diggs would struggle to come up with an area in which he could improve on his 2020 performance.

After all, the Bills’ All-Pro wide receiver led the NFL in both catches (127) and receiving yards (1,459).

Yet Diggs was quick with an answer on a way he can get better in working with quarterback Josh Allen in his second season with the Bills.

“I feel like we didn’t hit the deep ball well enough,” Diggs said. “We were pretty good intermediate. But as far as hitting the deep ball consistently, it’s me being where I need to be when I’m supposed to be there and him trusting me ... So as far as like continuing to grow that relationship, nurture that relationship, hopefully we can take another step. We had a lot of success, but every year’s a new year and I want to take another step with him as far as being the best.”

Diggs caught 20 passes of 20 or more yards, tied for fifth best in the league. He caught five passes of 40 yards or more, the same number as Kansas City speedster Tyreek Hill and tied for third best in the league.

So what is Diggs talking about? Bombs.