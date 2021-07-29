Stefon Diggs talks about a way he can get even better for Bills in 2021

One might think that Stefon Diggs would struggle to come up with an area in which he could improve on his 2020 performance.
After all, the Bills’ All-Pro wide receiver led the NFL in both catches (127) and receiving yards (1,459).
Yet Diggs was quick with an answer on a way he can get better in working with quarterback Josh Allen in his second season with the Bills.
“I feel like we didn’t hit the deep ball well enough,” Diggs said. “We were pretty good intermediate. But as far as hitting the deep ball consistently, it’s me being where I need to be when I’m supposed to be there and him trusting me ... So as far as like continuing to grow that relationship, nurture that relationship, hopefully we can take another step. We had a lot of success, but every year’s a new year and I want to take another step with him as far as being the best.”
Diggs caught 20 passes of 20 or more yards, tied for fifth best in the league. He caught five passes of 40 yards or more, the same number as Kansas City speedster Tyreek Hill and tied for third best in the league.
So what is Diggs talking about? Bombs.
If you just look at go routes straight down the sideline and post routes deep down the middle of the field, Diggs only caught three of those in the regular season.
One was a 47-yard stutter-and-go against Miami in Week 2. One was a 50-yard stutter-and-go route down the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown against Denver in Week 15. One was a deep post down the middle of the field for a 49-yard gain against Las Vegas in Week 4.
Obviously, defenses fear Diggs. They fear the strong arm of Allen. They are fully aware of Allen’s ability to throw over the top of them, if they give the Bills the opportunity.
Miami played largely man coverage across the board against the Bills in Week 2 last year, and Allen hit seven passes of more than 20 yards, along with 415 total passing yards, in a 31-28 Buffalo victory.
The respect defenses show Diggs is one reason he led the league in catches on hitch routes last year, with 50 for 490 yards, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That was the most receptions and yards by any player on any route in 2020. It was almost twice as many as the next closest receiver on hitch routes, the Rams’ Cooper Kupp (28).
The Bills also exploited opponents’ respect for Allen’s deep ability by getting the ball to Diggs on underneath routes.
Diggs caught a 50-yard catch-and-run touchdown at New England in Week 16. Gabe Davis ran a deep post on the play, drawing two deep defenders. Diggs ran a cross from the other side of the field and blew by the rest of the Pats’ secondary after catching Allen’s pass in stride.
Diggs and all of the Bills’ wideouts were effective on deep-overs, which also often exploit man coverage by having the receiver run across the field on a diagonal and can get a defensive back in a chase position. Those often connect 20 to 30 yards downfield, as opposed to deeper go routes and posts. Diggs beat Miami on two deep overs in Week 2.
Diggs thinks his connection with Allen in 2021 is only going to get better.
“Yeah, like, we had a little bit of success today as far as like going off script,” Diggs said after the first training camp practice Wednesday. “You have plays that are designed to work, they work just fine. And then you’ve got some plays that are football plays. And Josh Allen is a football player, not only just a quarterback. It’s kind of hard to describe, a guy that drops back and does everything, a guy that can go off script and make those throws and play a little bit of backyard football or extend the play. A guy like that, you want to take that next step with him.”
On the first snap of one-on-one drills Thursday, Diggs beat Tre’Davious White deep down the sideline, and Allen had perfect ball placement on the throw, to Diggs’ outside.
“He’s a dog,” new Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders said of Diggs. “I love everything about him. He’s definitely a high-energy guy. He gets the guys going. I’m kind of the same way. It’s crazy. I feel like we’re built from the same cloth. It’s going to be a fun year, I’ll tell you that.”
Diggs says he has put last year’s career-best numbers behind him.
“I mean, every year is different,” he said. “I try not to think too much about last year just because it’s a new year, everybody’s starting from ground zero. They’ve got a lot to learn from, people who watched us play last year got a lot to watch as far as finding new ways to stop us and doing different things. I trust in my coaches and my quarterback and everybody involved. We’re equally working as hard to try to create new ways to make things happen, and we’ve got excellent pieces on offense.”
Diggs thinks improvement by Devin Singletary and Zack Moss also could help the passing game.
“As far as running the ball, we didn’t run the ball extremely well last year,” he said. “That’s something I look forward to this year. I know Motor’s definitely looking forward to it, and Zack Moss. So it’s just a learning curve. I try not to think too much about last year. It was a great year, didn’t end well, and I’m trying to keep it going. We’ll see this year. Things might be different. Nothing’s ever the same, so I just control what I can control.”