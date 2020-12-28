 Skip to main content
Stefon Diggs sets Bills' record for receiving yards in a season
Stefon Diggs sets Bills' record for receiving yards in a season

Bills Patriots Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, second from left, celebrates his touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs, right, in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

 AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Stefon Diggs added the Bills' mark for receiving yards in a season on his 50-yard touchdown reception from Josh Allen in the second quarter. 

With the catch, Diggs had three receptions for 69 yards against New England on Monday night and 1,383 yards on the season.

That broke the team record of 1,368 yards set by Eric Moulds in 1998.

Diggs had previously broken Moulds' record of 100 receptions in a season.

It marked the second time in Diggs' career that he had a 50-plus yard reception in consecutive games. He also did it last season with the Vikings.

He becomes the first Bill with 50-plus yard receptions in consecutive games since Terrell Owens in 2009. In games 10 and 11 that season, Owens had a 98-yard touchdown vs. Jacksonville on Nov. 22 and a 51-yard touchdown catch against Miami on Nov. 29. 

