Stefon Diggs' riding buffalo bobblehead goes on sale Monday

Stefon Diggs and Buffalo have been a perfect mix, so now comes Stefon Diggs on a buffalo. In bobblehead form.

Diggs is the latest edition to the Riding Bobblehead Series, manufactured by FOCO, and his bobblehead will be released Monday to coincide with his 28th birthday.

The company previously released a Josh Allen bobblehead as part of the series and it sold out. More Allen bobbleheads are expected in January. The riding series pairs athletes with either mascots or other representations of their team.

Diggs is wearing a red Buffalo Bills uniform and riding a blue buffalo, mounted on a red stand that includes the Bills logo.

The Diggs bobbleheads are numbered to 2,021 and cost $40 plus and $8 flat shipping charge per order. They are available for order at store.bobbleheadhall.com.