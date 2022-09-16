 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stefon Diggs returns to 'Family Feud' on Sunday, but likely can't top his first appearance

  • Updated
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Bills player Stefon Diggs raises his arms and says "The Wait is Over" during a stretching portion of practice on Sept. 6, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has a shall we say "unique" history with "Family Feud."

Diggs was on the popular game show several years ago and gave what some have dubbed the greatest answer in show history. Show host Steve Harvey responded at one point with, "Oh my God, is this real?"

Diggs returns Sunday on an episode featuring a team of NFL players going against a team of their moms. The episode, filmed in March, airs at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The five-person players team will be playing for The Conscious Kid, a nonprofit that supports families and educators in taking action to disrupt racism, inequity and bias. The five-person mom team will be playing for the Black Women’s Health Imperative, which is dedicated to achieving health equity for Black women and girls in America.

Here are the rosters:

Players

  • Christian Kirk – Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver
  • Najee Harris – Pittsburgh Steelers running back
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire – Kansas City Chiefs running back
  • Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills wide receiver
  • Grady Jarrett – Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman

Moms

  • Tianna Hicks – mother of Najee Harris
  • Tongelia Helaire – mother of Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  • Stephanie Diggs – mother of Stefon Diggs
  • Elisea Jarrett – mother of Grady Jarrett
  • Melissa Kirk – mother of Christian Kirk

This is the seventh consecutive year that NFL players through the players association are taking part in "Celebrity Family Feud."

Diggs' previous appearance also included participation from Tre'Davious White and Tyrod Taylor. 

