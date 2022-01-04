Stefon Diggs reaches bonus if he hits 100-catch mark vs. Jets

Stefon Diggs is six receptions away from reaching 100 for the season.
Besides being an attractive number, hitting the 100 threshold would mean bonus money for the Buffalo Bills star receiver.
Diggs would get a $750,000 bonus added to his base salary for 2022 and an additional $800,000 added to his base pay for 2023 if he gets to 100 catches. That would follow the increases to his 2021, '22 and '23 salaries that he earned last season for exceeding 100 catches and 1,375 receiving yards.
Diggs ranks 11th in the NFL in receptions with 94, and he’s eighth in receiving yards with 1,144. He’s tied for seventh in touchdown catches with nine.
The 28-year-old has two years left on his contract after this season. His base salary is scheduled to be $11.7 million in 2022, not counting the 100-catch incentive, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com. He will count $17.5 million against the salary cap in 2022, or $18.27 million if he hits 100 catches.
In other words, Diggs’ cap hit is very large regardless of whether he gets six catches Sunday. The size of his cap hit in 2023 is $17.2 million.
Those figures, plus the fact the Bills will be relatively tight against the cap in 2022, make Diggs a candidate for a contract extension before the start of next season. That would allow the Bills to give Diggs more cash the next several years but also lower his base salaries and significantly lower his cap hit for 2022.
The Bills currently have the seventh least amount of space for 2022, at $9 million, according to Spotrac.
The Bills already restructured Diggs’ contract once, in July, converting base salary into bonus money and creating $8 million in cap space for 2021, when almost every team was facing a cap crunch. Diggs' base salary for this season is $990,000.
Diggs led the NFL in 2020 in both catches (127) and yards (1,535). His yardage total this year already is the second best of his seven-year career. His catch total is third best. He had 102 catches in 2018 for Minnesota.