Stefon Diggs reaches bonus if he hits 100-catch mark vs. Jets

Stefon Diggs is six receptions away from reaching 100 for the season.

Besides being an attractive number, hitting the 100 threshold would mean bonus money for the Buffalo Bills star receiver.

Diggs would get a $750,000 bonus added to his base salary for 2022 and an additional $800,000 added to his base pay for 2023 if he gets to 100 catches. That would follow the increases to his 2021, '22 and '23 salaries that he earned last season for exceeding 100 catches and 1,375 receiving yards.

Diggs ranks 11th in the NFL in receptions with 94, and he’s eighth in receiving yards with 1,144. He’s tied for seventh in touchdown catches with nine.

The 28-year-old has two years left on his contract after this season. His base salary is scheduled to be $11.7 million in 2022, not counting the 100-catch incentive, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com. He will count $17.5 million against the salary cap in 2022, or $18.27 million if he hits 100 catches.

In other words, Diggs’ cap hit is very large regardless of whether he gets six catches Sunday. The size of his cap hit in 2023 is $17.2 million.