Stefon Diggs ranks No. 11 on NFL Network's top 100 players of 2021
1019072894 McCoy Sports Buffalo Bills training camp

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a pass.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Buffalo Bills All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs was ranked No. 11 on the NFL Network’s annual poll of the top 100 players in the league.

It is the highest Diggs has ranked on the listing, which is voted on by NFL players. Diggs was No. 54 last year. He led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in the 2020 season. The NFL Network released the names of players Nos. 40 to 11 on Sunday. Diggs ranked just ahead of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson (No. 12) and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (No. 13).

The top 10 will be revealed next Sunday. Josh Allen has yet to make the list and undoubtedly will land in the top 10. Allen ranked No. 87 in the vote of players entering last season.

Diggs is the third Bills player to make the list thus far. Cornerback Tre'Davious White was No. 95 and wide receiver Cole Beasley checked in at No. 96. White made the list for the second consecutive year after coming in at No. 47 in 2020.

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

