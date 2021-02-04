Stefon Diggs puts in a plug for Josh Allen as MVP

Stefon Diggs put in a plug for Josh Allen as an NFL most valuable player candidate in an appearance on the NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football" Thursday.
Asked about Allen’s worthiness for the top player honor vs. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers or Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, the Buffalo Bills’ star receiver said:
“I feel like I had a different view than everybody," Diggs said. "He had an elite year for me, coming from my perspective, seeing the grind, seeing the time he put in, He had an elite year. Of course, he’s going to get lost in the traffic a little bit because of those guys. People love a Lamar Jackson. People love an Aaron Rodgers, great talents, guys that have been playing great ball. Aaron Rodgers his whole career has been playing a helluva game. He’s one of those guys who’s definitely going in the Hall of Fame, and my guy will get lost a little bit. But he played some elite football, and I just want people to appreciate it, appreciate some good quarterback play. Don’t just forget about him. He had a helluva year. Please consider him as your MVP, because he is mine.”
The NFL MVP will be announced during the NFL Honors event Saturday night.
Diggs said the bond he formed with Allen was like something that he had not experienced. He said he and Allen have a "like-minded personality," describing Allen as "charismatic and playful."
Diggs, who led the NFL in catches and receiving yards, took a modest tone on his status among the league’s best wideout:
“It’s all opinionated for everybody,” he said. “For me personally, I feel I’ve always been respected by my peers for what I do. As far as ranking, it’s easy to go this is the best wide receiver. Right now it’s about numbers. This year I proved I should be in the elite conversation. I always consider myself one of the best receivers in the game. The pen and the paper gotta match for me. It wasn’t enough for me to just say I was one of the best receivers or I think of myself as one of the best. I need my craft to catch up with the numbers. I was just trying to do my job. I feel my team was a passing heavy team. It’s all predicated on what kind of team you have, as well. You could be on a run heavy team and not too many balls are going around. For me, I was just trying to have success at a high level and do my job. It ended up shaking out that I’m going to be in the conversation in everybody’s mind. You can’t forget about me.”
Asked about his relationship with Bills Mafia, Diggs said he looks forward to getting the full Bills’ fan experience in the stadium next season.
“Right now it’s kind of like in its beginning stages, when you meet a pretty girl things are going well in the beginning but you don’t get to know her and haven’t spent a lot of time with her, I guess. I’ve seen them outside the airport. I’ve talked to them in establishments, masked up, of course. So it hasn’t been as personal, really like fan to player. For me it’s in its the beginning stages. I have the utmost respect and love for them. I appreciate them. I hear they’re crazy. But right now we’re in a spot where we can’t do too much. It was only like 8,000 in two of the playoff games and it felt like it was 60,000. Just that small experience I’m going to hold onto the rest of my life and hopefully moving forward the stadium can get louder and I get to meet more of Bills Mafia.”