Stefon Diggs puts in a plug for Josh Allen as MVP

“It’s all opinionated for everybody,” he said. “For me personally, I feel I’ve always been respected by my peers for what I do. As far as ranking, it’s easy to go this is the best wide receiver. Right now it’s about numbers. This year I proved I should be in the elite conversation. I always consider myself one of the best receivers in the game. The pen and the paper gotta match for me. It wasn’t enough for me to just say I was one of the best receivers or I think of myself as one of the best. I need my craft to catch up with the numbers. I was just trying to do my job. I feel my team was a passing heavy team. It’s all predicated on what kind of team you have, as well. You could be on a run heavy team and not too many balls are going around. For me, I was just trying to have success at a high level and do my job. It ended up shaking out that I’m going to be in the conversation in everybody’s mind. You can’t forget about me.”