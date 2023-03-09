Stefon Diggs is rarely filtered about his feelings, and Thursday’s Season 6 premiere of “The Shop UNINTERRUPTED” was no exception.

The Bills wide receiver joined boxer Ryan Garcia, country music artist Kane Brown, actor and comedian Desi Banks, marketing executive Paul Rivera, and entrepreneur Maverick Carter for a wide-ranging discussion.

In talking through his eventual break from the Minnesota Vikings, Diggs was candid about the effect the end of his time there had on his mental health.

“I can tell you like, that was probably one of my most darkest times, like, my real dark times. People don’t really understand that,” Diggs said. “Like my last two years – because you don’t know what it’s like to go into a hostile environment. Or go to work and not feel comfortable. Not feel like it’s a safe haven, not feel like it’s just a workspace.

“So, for me wanting to get out of there, it was bigger than just the situation. And I kinda experienced a little bit of that this year, as far as like going into a dark place, just because I had some PTSD, you know what I’m saying?”

Diggs was not asked specifically about what triggered those feelings this season.

His angst in Minnesota came from feeling as if the team wouldn’t put full faith in him and that he didn’t have control over his own situation.

“I felt like I had potential, and I didn’t want to be an unsung hero. I didn't want to be second fiddle to nobody,” Diggs said. “I had enough belief in myself that I could lead a team.”

But the trade in March 2020 -- which sent Diggs and a seventh-round draft pick to the Bills for their first, fifth and sixth round picks in the 2020 draft, and 2021 fourth-round pick -- has worked for both sides, even if Diggs was perhaps skeptical of the reasoning behind Minnesota sending him to Buffalo at one point.

“If you look at the grand scheme of things, like, Minnesota sent me to Buffalo not to have the career that I’ve been having,” Diggs said. “When people think of Buffalo, for example, remember AB (Antonio Brown) almost got traded to Buffalo? He was like, ‘That’s fake news.’ Naw, he really did get traded. He was just like, ‘I ain’t going.’ So, for me, I felt like they sent me there for (things) not to go well, in my opinion.”

Things have gone well, even if Diggs and the Bills are still short of the ultimate goal.

But Diggs’ perspective was deepened this season when seeing teammate Damar Hamlin collapse. Early in the episode, Diggs recounted that game, and initially trying to rally his teammates for Hamlin, who Diggs calls a “little bro,” when Diggs thought they would still have to play.

“Whatever relationship you have with death – I lost my father when I was real, real young. I’ve had experiences with death with many of my family and my friends, and I try to detach myself, mentally, to a certain extent, but in that situation, it was kind of in and out,” Diggs said. “It was so inconsistent. Like he came to, he went.”

Diggs said that while the rest of the world was waiting to find out what would happen, he was close enough to see the monitors as Hamlin was treated on the field.

"It was such a moment of … I don’t know," Diggs said. "It’s hard to describe it.”

Diggs eventually was relieved to hear not only that Hamlin's condition was improving, but that the safety asked if the Bills had won, making Diggs feel better for having given a fiery speech once the ambulance left the field.

A few weeks later, the Bills’ season came to an abrupt end. Diggs is still grappling with that. Diggs told The Buffalo News in February that he had rewatched the game multiple times the same night it ended, and he still couldn’t find answers.

“I think it’s more execution than anything,” Diggs said on "The Shop." “Small little pieces are not going right. ... And you can rack your brain: We got the players, we got the plays. Why (stuff) ain’t coming together? That’s where you draw so much questioning. I never want to question who I am. I never want to question how I am. I’m giving this (expletive) everything I’ve got.”