Stefon Diggs lone Bills player named first-team All-Pro

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the only Buffalo Bills player named first-team All-Pro, while four of his teammates received second-team honors, the Associated Press announced Friday.

It's the first time that Diggs, who received 48 (third-highest) of a possible 50 votes from the media selection panel, has been named All-Pro in his NFL career. He spent the previous five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, from whom the Bills acquired Diggs in a trade last March.

Quarterback Josh Allen (two votes), receiver Cole Beasley (one), cornerback Tre'Davious White (six) and returner Andre Roberts (seven) were second-team selections. Roberts also received a vote for special teamer.

Safety Jordan Poyer received three votes, center Mitch Morse received one, Daryl Williams received one for right tackle, and Tyler Matakevich received one for special teamer.

Diggs is the first player in Bills history to lead the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535). Both totals are franchise records and career bests. Diggs also tied a club single-season record with seven 100-yard receiving games.