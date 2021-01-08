Stefon Diggs lone Bills player named first-team All-Pro

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the only Buffalo Bills player named first-team All-Pro, while four of his teammates received second-team honors, the Associated Press announced Friday.
It's the first time that Diggs, who received 48 (third-highest) of a possible 50 votes from the media selection panel, has been named All-Pro in his NFL career. He spent the previous five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, from whom the Bills acquired Diggs in a trade last March.
Quarterback Josh Allen (two votes), receiver Cole Beasley (one), cornerback Tre'Davious White (six) and returner Andre Roberts (seven) were second-team selections. Roberts also received a vote for special teamer.
Safety Jordan Poyer received three votes, center Mitch Morse received one, Daryl Williams received one for right tackle, and Tyler Matakevich received one for special teamer.
Diggs is the first player in Bills history to lead the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535). Both totals are franchise records and career bests. Diggs also tied a club single-season record with seven 100-yard receiving games.
“For me, it was just in whatever situation I was going to be put in or chosen in,” Diggs told the AP. “I was just going to embrace. The first thing I always try to do is get the respect of my teammates and my coaches. and that’s by working your (butt) off, keep grinding and putting that work in and letting the chips fall where they lay.”
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald were the only players to receive 50 votes, while Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams received 49.
Results of the Associated Press 2020 NFL All-Pro balloting selected by a national panel of 50 media members:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, 46; Josh Allen, Buffalo, 2; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 2.
Running Back
Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 47; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans, 3.
Tight End
Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 50.
Wide Receiver
Davante Adams, Green Bay, 49; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo, 48; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City, 24; DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona, 21; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, 5; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, 1; DK Metcalf, Seattle, 1; Cole Beasley, Buffalo, 1.
Left Tackle
David Bakhtiari, Green Bay, 26; Garett Bolles, Denver, 13; Trent Williams, San Francisco, 7; Terron Armstead, New Orleans, 2; Laremy Tunsil, Houston, 1; Eric Fisher, Kansas City, 1.
Right Tackle
Jack Conklin, Cleveland, 18; Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans, 11; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay, 10; Orlando Brown Jr., Baltimore, 5; Braden Smith, Indianapolis, 5; Daryl Williams, Buffalo, 1.
Left Guard
Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis, 24; Joel Bitonio, Cleveland, 16; Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay, 7; Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay, 2; Rodger Saffold, Tennessee, 1.
Right Guard
Brandon Scherff, Washington, 23 1-2; Wyatt Teller, Cleveland, 10; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh, 8 1-2; Zack Martin, Dallas, 3; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta, 3; Nate Davis, Tennessee, 2.
Center
Corey Linsley, Green Bay, 18; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, 8; Frank Ragnow, Detroit, 8; Rodney Hudson, Las Vegas, 5; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh, 4; Jason Kelce, Philadelphia, 2; Ben Jones, Tennessee, 2; JC Tretter, Cleveland, 1; Mitch Morse, Buffalo, 1; Erik McCoy, New Orleans, 1.
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 47; Myles Garrett, Cleveland, 36; Khalil Mack, Chicago, 6; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay, 4; Trey Hendrickson, New Orleans, 3; Haason Reddick, Arizona, 2; Brandon Graham, Philadelphia, 1; Cam Jordan, New Orleans, 1.
Interior Linemen
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 50; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis, 25; Chris Jones, Kansas City, 10; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh, 8; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta, 2; Leonard Williams, New York Giants, 2; Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay, 1; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets, 1; Stephon Tuitt, Pittsburgh, 1.
Linebackers
Fred Warner, San Francisco, 39; Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 35; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis, 18; Devin White, Tampa Bay, 16; Demario Davis, New Orleans, 14; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 10; Roquan Smith, Chicago, 10; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota, 3; Blake Martinez, New York Giants, 2; Myles Jack, Jacksonville, 1; Zach Cunningham, Houston, 1; Deion Jones, Atlanta, 1.
Cornerbacks
Xavien Howard, Miami, 47; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams, 25; Jaire Alexander, Green Bay, 18; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo, 6; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore, 2; James Bradberry, New York Giants, 1; J.C. Jackson, New England, 1.
Safeties
Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City, 19; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 18; Budda Baker, Arizona, 18; Jamal Adams, Seattle, 14; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati, 8; Justin Simmons, Denver, 6; Adrian Amos, Green Bay, 6; John Johnson III, Los Angeles Rams, 4; Marcus Maye, New York Jets, 4; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo, 3.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker
Jason Sanders, Miami, 23; Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 11; Younghoe Koo, Atlanta, 10; Jason Myers, Seattle, 4; Graham Gano, New York Giants, 1; Mason Crosby, Green Bay, 1.
Punter
Jake Bailey, New England, 26; Jack Fox, Detroit, 12; Michael Dickson, Seattle, 9; Corey Bojorquez, Buffalo, 2; Tress Way, Washington, 1.
Kick Returner
Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, 43; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 7.
Punt Returner
Gunner Olszewski, New England, 28; Jakeem Grant, Miami, 11; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 6; Ray-Ray McCloud, Pittsburgh, 3; Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas, 1; Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis, 1.
Special Teamer
George Odum, Indianapolis, 28; Matthew Slater, New England, 7; Zeke Turner, Arizona, 4; Nick Bellore, Seattle 4; Justin Bethel, New England, 2; Dennis Gardeck, Arizona, 1; Gunner Olszewski, New England, 1; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 1; Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, 1; Tyler Matakevich, Buffalo, 1.
Long Snapper