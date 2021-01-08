 Skip to main content
Stefon Diggs lone Bills player named first-team All-Pro
Diving catch

Stefon Diggs makes a diving catch under pressure from Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Oct. 19, 2020.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the only Buffalo Bills player named first-team All-Pro, while four of his teammates received second-team honors, the Associated Press announced Friday.

It's the first time that Diggs, who received 48 (third-highest) of a possible 50 votes from the media selection panel, has been named All-Pro in his NFL career. He spent the previous five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, from whom the Bills acquired Diggs in a trade last March.

Quarterback Josh Allen (two votes), receiver Cole Beasley (one), cornerback Tre'Davious White (six) and returner Andre Roberts (seven) were second-team selections. Roberts also received a vote for special teamer.

Safety Jordan Poyer received three votes, center Mitch Morse received one, Daryl Williams received one for right tackle, and Tyler Matakevich received one for special teamer.

Diggs is the first player in Bills history to lead the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535). Both totals are franchise records and career bests. Diggs also tied a club single-season record with seven 100-yard receiving games.

“For me, it was just in whatever situation I was going to be put in or chosen in,” Diggs told the AP. “I was just going to embrace. The first thing I always try to do is get the respect of my teammates and my coaches. and that’s by working your (butt) off, keep grinding and putting that work in and letting the chips fall where they lay.”

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald were the only players to receive 50 votes, while Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams received 49.

Results of the Associated Press 2020 NFL All-Pro balloting selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, 46; Josh Allen, Buffalo, 2; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 2.

Running Back

Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 47; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans, 3.

Tight End

Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 50.

Wide Receiver

Davante Adams, Green Bay, 49; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo, 48; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City, 24; DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona, 21; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, 5; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, 1; DK Metcalf, Seattle, 1; Cole Beasley, Buffalo, 1.

Left Tackle

David Bakhtiari, Green Bay, 26; Garett Bolles, Denver, 13; Trent Williams, San Francisco, 7; Terron Armstead, New Orleans, 2; Laremy Tunsil, Houston, 1; Eric Fisher, Kansas City, 1.

Right Tackle

Jack Conklin, Cleveland, 18; Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans, 11; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay, 10; Orlando Brown Jr., Baltimore, 5; Braden Smith, Indianapolis, 5; Daryl Williams, Buffalo, 1.

Left Guard

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis, 24; Joel Bitonio, Cleveland, 16; Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay, 7; Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay, 2; Rodger Saffold, Tennessee, 1.

Right Guard

Brandon Scherff, Washington, 23 1-2; Wyatt Teller, Cleveland, 10; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh, 8 1-2; Zack Martin, Dallas, 3; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta, 3; Nate Davis, Tennessee, 2.

Center

Corey Linsley, Green Bay, 18; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, 8; Frank Ragnow, Detroit, 8; Rodney Hudson, Las Vegas, 5; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh, 4; Jason Kelce, Philadelphia, 2; Ben Jones, Tennessee, 2; JC Tretter, Cleveland, 1; Mitch Morse, Buffalo, 1; Erik McCoy, New Orleans, 1.

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 47; Myles Garrett, Cleveland, 36; Khalil Mack, Chicago, 6; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay, 4; Trey Hendrickson, New Orleans, 3; Haason Reddick, Arizona, 2; Brandon Graham, Philadelphia, 1; Cam Jordan, New Orleans, 1.

Interior Linemen

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 50; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis, 25; Chris Jones, Kansas City, 10; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh, 8; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta, 2; Leonard Williams, New York Giants, 2; Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay, 1; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets, 1; Stephon Tuitt, Pittsburgh, 1.

Linebackers

Fred Warner, San Francisco, 39; Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 35; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis, 18; Devin White, Tampa Bay, 16; Demario Davis, New Orleans, 14; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 10; Roquan Smith, Chicago, 10; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota, 3; Blake Martinez, New York Giants, 2; Myles Jack, Jacksonville, 1; Zach Cunningham, Houston, 1; Deion Jones, Atlanta, 1.

Cornerbacks

Xavien Howard, Miami, 47; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams, 25; Jaire Alexander, Green Bay, 18; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo, 6; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore, 2; James Bradberry, New York Giants, 1; J.C. Jackson, New England, 1.

Safeties

Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City, 19; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 18; Budda Baker, Arizona, 18; Jamal Adams, Seattle, 14; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati, 8; Justin Simmons, Denver, 6; Adrian Amos, Green Bay, 6; John Johnson III, Los Angeles Rams, 4; Marcus Maye, New York Jets, 4; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo, 3.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

Jason Sanders, Miami, 23; Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 11; Younghoe Koo, Atlanta, 10; Jason Myers, Seattle, 4; Graham Gano, New York Giants, 1; Mason Crosby, Green Bay, 1.

Punter

Jake Bailey, New England, 26; Jack Fox, Detroit, 12; Michael Dickson, Seattle, 9; Corey Bojorquez, Buffalo, 2; Tress Way, Washington, 1.

Kick Returner

Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, 43; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 7.

Punt Returner

Gunner Olszewski, New England, 28; Jakeem Grant, Miami, 11; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 6; Ray-Ray McCloud, Pittsburgh, 3; Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas, 1; Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis, 1.

Special Teamer

George Odum, Indianapolis, 28; Matthew Slater, New England, 7; Zeke Turner, Arizona, 4; Nick Bellore, Seattle 4; Justin Bethel, New England, 2; Dennis Gardeck, Arizona, 1; Gunner Olszewski, New England, 1; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 1; Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, 1; Tyler Matakevich, Buffalo, 1.

Long Snapper

Morgan Cox, Baltimore, 27; Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis, 8; Tyler Ott, Seattle, 7; Jon Weeks, Houston, 2; L.P. Ladouceur, Dallas, 2; Rick Lovato, Philadelphia, 1; Charley Hughlett, Cleveland, 1; Nick Sundberg, Washington, 1; J.J. Jansen, Carolina, 1

Sports Reporter/Columnist

This is my 5th decade of NFL coverage. I'm a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & a Pro Football HOF selector. I've authored 10 books about football (including multiple NY Times best-sellers). I'm a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America.

