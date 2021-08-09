 Skip to main content
Stefon Diggs leads lengthy list of Bills players sitting out practice Monday
Buffalo Bills training camp: Day 7 (copy)

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White left practice early Monday as a result of the heat.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The Buffalo Bills have officially reached the dog days of training camp. 

The team listed eight players on its injury report Monday, the most at any point during the first two weeks of camp. Those who did not participate included: Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (knee), linebacker Matt Milano (mouth), guard Jon Feliciano (non-Covid illness), offensive tackle Tommy Doyle (non-Covid illness), defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr. (concussion), guard Forrest Lamp (calf), running back Christian Wade (shoulder) and center Mitch Morse (veteran rest day).

Additonally, offensive lineman Ryan Bates and cornerback Tre'Davious White left practice early as a result of the heat. 

