Stefon Diggs knows he can be a catalyst: 'I want to provide a spark for my team'

Stefon Diggs can picture what he would be like in a different line of work. When the Buffalo Bills wide receiver gets frustrated – sometimes to a level where he slams his helmet – Diggs hopes fans can imagine themselves in his shoes.

“If I was in an office, I would break my pencil,” Diggs said Wednesday. “I play a contact sport. I use my helmet, and I mean, that's the only object I have in my hand.”

His preference, always, is to have the ball in his hand. In Saturday’s game against the Dolphins, Diggs was calling for the ball. His frustration on the sideline was visible, but it wasn’t destructive. Diggs doesn’t think it’s a problem when he shows exactly how he’s feeling. In fact, he thinks it emphasizes how much he cares.

“I feel like I'm an emotional player. But you know, I try not to make it so it’s detrimental to my team,” Diggs said. “If I'm saying something on the sideline, I feel like it's warranted, and I feel like it's different. It's coming from a place of either we're not doing what we're supposed to do, or I want to do better.”

He knows not to overcorrect. Diggs would not be where he is today – third in the NFL this season in catches (99), receiving yards (1,299) and touchdown receptions (10) – without a competitive streak.

He’s gone from a fifth-round pick in 2015 to his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod, announced Wednesday. To maintain that level of play, Diggs can’t be complacent. Calling for the ball is basically part of the job, he feels.

“As a receiver you want the ball,” Diggs said. “I'd be more worried if a receiver didn't want the ball in comparison to a guy that does want the ball.”

Diggs knows there are other players who want the ball, too. It doesn’t minimize his confidence in himself as a catalyst.

“I want us playing at a high level,” Diggs said. “I never looked at it as a thing that is selfish. … I feel like in those situations, I want to provide a spark for my team.”

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey knows Diggs can do just that.

Last month, the Bills offense struggled early on in the game against the Cleveland Browns. Diggs seemed stressed on the sideline, with coach Sean McDermott taking time to talk to him. Diggs’ first target didn’t come until there were 18 seconds left in the first half. He caught it for a five-yard touchdown to give the Bills their first lead of the game. When the frustration is channeled constructively, Dorsey is all for it.

“As somebody who gets guys going, and as a motivator, as truly like a spark for us, and truly like kind of the fire that the offense kind of burns around: He's just that type of personality, that type of guy,” Dorsey said the day after the Browns game.

“He's as competitive as anybody out there. Those things are things that as an offense you feed off of.”

Dorsey said Diggs’ fire played a part in turning the game around after a slow start.

“We got guys like him guys that are extremely competitive, extremely prideful,” Dorsey said. “At the same time, they don't blink when things aren't perfect.”

The 60 receiving yards on Saturday were Diggs’ third-fewest of the season. The fewest came just one game before: 37 yards against the New York Jets. Diggs' three catches in the rematch with the Jets was also a season low, and his five targets tied a season low.

Diggs is averaging 92.8 receiving yards a game this season, but his numbers have been down lately.

Diggs logged six games with 100-plus receiving yards in the first nine games of the season. The other three included one game where he had 93 yards in the first half against the Jets, who made defensive adjustments at halftime.

In the five games since, he’s tallied 48, 77, 92, 37 and 60 yards.

There are plenty of factors at play, starting with the fact that opposing defenses will look to minimize his role.

But even if a defense can neutralize him for a bit, it doesn’t mean that’s sustainable. Against Detroit, 65 of Diggs’ 77 receiving yards came in the fourth quarter, including a five-yard touchdown and a 36-yard catch on the final drive that ultimately set up the game-winning field goal.

There’s also the fact that the Bills will look to involve all sorts of pass catchers on offense. Saturday, nine Bills had receptions: four wide receivers, three running backs and two tight ends.

Ultimately, Diggs does not begrudge his teammates getting opportunities. If his competitive nature flairs up, especially in tight games, it’s rooted in wanting to make big plays, but not so far as to override the main goal. He knows that having the ability to spread the ball is a benefit.

“It looks good, as far as going into the playoffs and where we’re at right now,” Diggs said. “It gives you multiple ways to win. Right now, when it's, I guess, 1 degrees or whatever degrees outside, you're not one dimensional, where you’re forced to throw the ball, you're forced to run the ball, You can win in many different ways.”

The opportunities for other players are also opened up by Diggs. He knows that. He does what he can in practice and in meetings to get other receivers ready for when their moments arrive. And in certain cases, like Isaiah McKenzie, Diggs may point out his involvement.

“I tell Lil' Dirty all the time that ‘The only reason you're getting the ball is because I'm getting you open,’” he quipped during training camp. “I'm only kidding, because those guys put in a lot of time. But that's part of being a leader in my eyes. How good are you making the guys around you?”

His teammates back up that he’s bettering them.

“Obviously, bringing Stef here, that was great for me and this offense and what he’s done for my career,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “I cherish every moment that I have with him because he’s been so good to me in football and off the field.”

Any frustration on Saturday came sandwiched between highs. Pregame, Diggs checked in with Aydin Laborde, a young fan who lost his father, who Diggs first met during training camp. Postgame, he wasted no time in joining the celebration. Diggs was one of the first to slide across his snow in celebrate, sprinting on to the field so his slide met up with kicker Tyler Bass, who drilled the game winner.

Diggs doesn’t mind experiencing all different feelings throughout the course of a game day if he caps it with a win.

“I look at it as in at the end of the day, we win the game, I'm happy,” Diggs said. “T-Bass kicking it right down the middle – you can't not be happy about that. As far as being frustrated throughout the game, the game has ebbs and flows.”