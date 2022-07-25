Stefon Diggs: 'Going into the third year, it’s about dominating' for Bills wide receiver

Stefon Diggs believes the Buffalo Bills have the people they need. Still, they’ll take the next few weeks to figure out what their new identity is and how to push it forward.

The wide receiver asked and answered his own questions about the Bills’ experience and how it has them ready for this season.

Photos: Day 2 of Buffalo Bills training camp The Buffalo Bills took to the fields at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford for Day 2 of training camp on Tuesday, July 25, 2022.

“Do we have the team? 100%. Do we have the people? Yes. Do we have the coaches? Yes,” Diggs said Monday. “The onus is on us and the preparation and kind of building it day by day.”

“Have we been where we're trying to go?” he later continued. “No. But we know where we're trying to go.”

As the Bills held Day 2 of training camp, Diggs was spirited on the field, a combination of keeping his teammates on task, but also making sure they celebrated along the way. He set the example on the latter.

Diggs had a solid catch for about 20 yards against Cam Lewis on Josh Allen’s last throw of the day. Diggs then threw the ball to the crowd and danced on the track, before running back to high-five his teammates on offense.

In his first season with the Bills, Diggs set franchise marks for receiving yards (1,535) and receptions (127). In his encore last year, he had 103 catches for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading to an extension in April. Looking ahead to another season with quarterback Josh Allen, Diggs isn’t eyeing any specific statistical benchmarks.

“I had that conversation with Coach Dabes (Brian Daboll) when he was there my first year and my second year. I don't set individual goals because I put a lot of work in,” Diggs said. “A lot of work into my craft and you never know how it's going to shake out. It all comes down to opportunity and being ready for the opportunity.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When it comes to his rapport with Allen, Diggs thinks it’s about continuing to stay on the same page. Their quick trust is easily reflected in the numbers Diggs put up in his first two years with the team. The next step is about bigger results.

“Going into the third year, it’s about dominating,” Diggs said.

The wide receiver room around him has changed. With Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders gone, the Bills have lost two of last year’s top three wide receivers. If the Bills now plan to move Diggs around more, he would not reveal much.

“Well, no, I think they're just gonna keep me in one spot the whole time,” Diggs said dryly.

So far, he thinks the offense is still fairly similar to last year, though he said he’d have a better assessment around Day 16 or 17.

He stayed busy this summer. The Sunday before training camp started, Diggs hosted the first Black on the Block in Washington, D.C. The festival had food, music and art installations, partnering with local venders.

Training camp observations: Backup DBs, Khalil Shakir make plays Depth players in the Buffalo Bills’ defensive secondary were standouts on Day 2 of training camp at St. John Fisher University.

“I’m trying to build off it actually,” Diggs said. “I had 70-plus Black vendors, entrepreneurs. Promoting entrepreneurship – this day and age everybody wants to work for themselves. So, I'm trying to give them an avenue to not only make a difference on my end, but I feel like making a difference is putting money in people's pockets.”

Diggs is very intentional about the events he plans and where he gives back. A lot of his initiatives are geared toward women and kids. In June, he hosted his first Diggs Day, a free youth football camp in D.C. that he plans to make an annual event. He wants to keep extending his reach in the Buffalo community as well.

It was a quick turnaround to go from hosting the block party to reporting to camp just six days later, but Diggs was ready for it. Traded to the Bills in 2020, this is his first time experiencing St. John Fisher University.

“The only thing I miss is my bed,” Diggs said. “But other than that, I enjoy being around the guys and getting back to football.”