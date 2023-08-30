Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs already knows he'll have a little extra on his uniform this season.

"This is my fourth year with the Buffalo Bills, and this is my third star I got," Diggs told The Buffalo News on Wednesday. "I got named a captain again. So, it means a lot to me."

Analysis: Backup QB, middle LB and OT depth all still concerns after Bills set initial 53-man roster The Buffalo Bills cut 27 players Tuesday, placed one on injured reserve and moved another one to the NFL’s reserve/physically unable to perform list. Here is a position-by-position look at the team’s initial roster, along with an analysis of each position.

Diggs said he found out earlier that day. The Bills are expected to announce the rest of their team captains on Wednesday.

When Diggs was named a captain in 2021, his second season with the Bills, it was the first time in his life he earned that honor. Even dating back to high school, he had sometimes been a weekly captain, but never a captain of a team for an entire season. Ahead of 2021, Diggs became more intentional about being a leader.

'You knew that leadership, it was all in there': How Stefon Diggs embraced a new role When the seventh-year wide receiver was voted a Bills captain this season, he was a bit taken aback. He wasn’t a captain in his five years with the Vikings. He wasn’t a captain at University of Maryland.

Now, two years later, even if the star on his uniform is somewhat expected, the significance hasn't faded.

"It means more now," Diggs said. "When it first happens, it's like you're wide-eyed and bushy-tailed, like, 'Damn, my teammates admire my work ethic and respect me.'

Buffalo Bills' defensive line crystalizes with Von Miller on PUP, Boogie Basham traded The Buffalo Bills now have more clarity on what their defensive line will look like come the season opener against the New York Jets. They will be without Von Miller, and they will move forward without Boogie Basham.

"And now at this point, building off that, it's like I'm earning that respect each and every year, to be a leader and be somebody that they can count on for leadership. And that's on and off the field, as far as how you lead by example."

Diggs believes that example comes in a few ways. Some of it is taking care of himself off the field and being consistent. Some is making plays.

"I wanted to do everything right," Diggs said, "And be a baller."