Stefon Diggs' $11 million contract guarantee kicks in; other Bills get bonuses

The fifth day of the NFL’s new league year turned out to be uneventful for the Buffalo Bills from a roster-move perspective but was lucrative for some current players.

Most of receiver Stefon Diggs’ salary – $11 million of his $12.4 million base – became fully guaranteed Sunday for the 2021 season. Diggs is signed with the Bills through the 2023 season. Even if his base salary didn’t become fully guaranteed, he would be getting the full salary this coming season no matter what.

The Bills’ players who had problematic salary guarantees on the fifth day of the league year – which is a common deadline day built into contracts – already are gone. Receiver John Brown and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson had salary that was going to become guaranteed. They were released before the free-agency signing period began. Both Brown and Jefferson signed one-year contracts with the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month