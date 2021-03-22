Stefon Diggs' $11 million contract guarantee kicks in; other Bills get bonuses

The fifth day of the NFL’s new league year turned out to be uneventful for the Buffalo Bills from a roster-move perspective but was lucrative for some current players.
Most of receiver Stefon Diggs’ salary – $11 million of his $12.4 million base – became fully guaranteed Sunday for the 2021 season. Diggs is signed with the Bills through the 2023 season. Even if his base salary didn’t become fully guaranteed, he would be getting the full salary this coming season no matter what.
The Bills’ players who had problematic salary guarantees on the fifth day of the league year – which is a common deadline day built into contracts – already are gone. Receiver John Brown and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson had salary that was going to become guaranteed. They were released before the free-agency signing period began. Both Brown and Jefferson signed one-year contracts with the Las Vegas Raiders last week.
Both Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins and cornerback Tre'Davious White got a $7.5 million option bonus in the past week, according to Spotrac.com. That money was guaranteed as part of the contract extensions they signed last season. Dawkins is signed through 2024 and White through 2025. Defensive end Jerry Hughes got a $1 million bonus Sunday under the terms of his contract. Receiver Cole Beasley got a $500,000 bonus. Linebacker A.J. Klein got a $1.6 million bonus. Most of Klein's salary for 2021 already was guaranteed under the terms of the deal he signed in March 2020.
A good portion of base salaries for cornerback White (in 2022), safety Jordan Poyer, defensive end Mario Addison and defensive tackle Vernon Butler became guaranteed on Sunday. Addison and Butler already had restructured their contracts to provide the Bills salary cap relief.
Meanwhile, the value of guard Jon Feliciano’s new contract signed last week is $14.4 million over three seasons, and he gets $5 million this year, according to a league source. There are no guarantees beyond this year. The cap figures for Feliciano are $3.5 million this year, $5.25 million in 2022 and $5.65 million in 2023.