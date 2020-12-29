Steelers won't play quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Week 17

Even with the No. 2 seed at stake, the Pittsburgh Steelers will rest quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the regular season finale Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

"This is no preseason game where we're playing backups, players 54-75 to evaluate," Tomlin told Pittsburgh reporters. "This is an NFL team that will go play, minus Ben and maybe another player or two."

Mason Rudolph will start for the Steelers.

Tomlin said other players might be rested but was not willing to identify whom those players might be. He said positional health would be a factor. Some starters could play limited reps.

"There's one bye available in the single-elimination tournament," Tomlin said. "That being said, given an opportunity to airmail a player or two to the postseason" ... the Steelers will take it.

The Steelers are currently the third seed behind the Bills, although both teams have the same record. The Bills have the tiebreaker by virtue of their head-to-head win.