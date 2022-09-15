 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steelers' T.J. Watt headed to injured reserve, will miss Week 5 game against Bills

  • Updated
Steelers Bengals Football (copy)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt adjusts his chin strap during the second half against Cincinnati.

 Jeff Dean/Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be placed on injured reserve with a left pectoral injury, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

That includes a Week 5 meeting with the Bills on Oct. 9 at Highmark Stadium.

Watt sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter of a 23-20 overtime victory over Cincinnati while attempting to sack the Bengals’ Joe Burrow. Watt walked off the field with Steelers physician Dr. James Bradley and went straight to the locker room.

Reports are that Watt is not planning to have surgery and could potentially be ready to return in six weeks after rehabbing.

