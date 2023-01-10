Steelers linebacker apologizes for ill-timed CPR sack celebration

Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith issued an apology Monday after a CPR sack celebration in Sunday’s game against Cleveland went viral.

After Highsmith sacked quarterback Deshaun Watson, defensive end DeMarvin Leal leaned down and did a few chest compressions on Highsmith.

The Steelers have done the celebration before, but doing so six days after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and needed to be resuscitated was ill-timed, at best.

Highsmith told Pittsburgh reporters Monday that it had nothing to do with Hamlin’s situation. The sack came on the second to last play of the game and he said he stayed on the ground because he was tired after playing all but two defensive snaps.

He realized it was blowing up online in the immediate aftermath of the game.

“I just don’t want people to think of me that way and think I was doing anything (intentional),” he said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Because I would never, ever, ever, ever want to do that intentionally, and I never ever would do that.”

Highsmith was the Steelers’ nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and is noted for his fair play.

“I just want to know that I have nothing but love for Damar and his family,” he told reporters. “When that happened, I was shook for a couple of days. Me and my wife, we were watching the game and we immediately saw it and intentionally started praying, intentionally prayed for him, his parents, the doctors, the nurses.

“Because me and her, we’re both followers of Christ. We both believe that prayer is powerful, and I’m just thankful for the miraculous work God has done with Damar’s life.

“I just want people to know there was nothing intentional about that. It was never planned. None of that.”