Steelers' GM on potentially adding J.J. Watt: 'It's just speculation at this point'

The odds and most predictions have J.J. Watt landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers to play with his brothers, T.J. and Derek.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert was asked about potentially reuniting the Watt brothers during a session with reporters Wednesday. He said he doesn't talk about specific players, but added: "T.J. is our guy, Derek is with us. Whether or not we can ever add anybody, I’d hate to talk about it because it’s just speculation at this point."

Reports indicate that the Cleveland Browns have interest in Watt. Colbert might be more inclined to consider J.J. if he thought his team would have to face him twice each season in the NFC North. The Steelers' salary cap situation might not allow them to make much an offer, however.