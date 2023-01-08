Steelers' CPR sack celebration called 'classless' and 'out of touch'

Yikes.

Given the week the Bills and the NFL have had in the wake of Damar Hamlin's scary injury, a CPR sack celebration didn't seem like the classiest move. Especially by the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Hamlin's hometown, and in the stadium where Hamlin played his college football for Pitt.

Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith sacked Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. A teammate then came over and feigned performing CPR on Highsmith. You can see the video of the celebration by clicking here.

The celebration came days after medical personnel needed to resuscitate Hamlin after he collapsed during the first quarter of Monday's game against Cincinnati. Hamlin remains hospitalized in Cincinnati but has shown remarkable improvement.

Highsmith had tweeted support for Hamlin after the injury, retweeted Emmanuel Acho's prayer for Hamlin and retweeted an image of Steelers and Browns players praying Sunday. It seems safe to assume there was no ill intent here, but it sure looked bad.

Praying!!!! Lord please be with Damar Hamlin right now 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Alex Highsmith (@highsmith34) January 3, 2023

The gesture alo came two days after several Steelers players, including ex-Bills defensive back Levi Wallace and Terrell Edmunds (the brother of Bills lineback Tremaine Edmunds), had delivered toys and books to the daycare center in McKees Rock, Pa., run by Hamlin's mother, Nina.

Highsmith had 2.5 sacks Sunday to finish a breakout season with 14.5 sacks.

Fans immediately criticized the Steelers on social media, calling them "classless," "total trash," and "out of touch."

i know i didn’t just see a Steelers player giving CPR to Alex Highsmith on a sack celebration… — Taylor Gadino (@taylorgadino) January 8, 2023

Is that Steelers CPR celebration real? From today? — James Kurdziel (@JamesRadio) January 8, 2023

Wow @steelers really doing a cpr celebration on alex highsmith when all around the @nfl everyone else is sending love and prayers this week. You should be ashamed — 𐐒randon𐐒side (@itsbrandonbside) January 9, 2023

We’re not going to share the Steelers classless sack celebration, but instead will say that we are glad those involved will be watching the rest of the season at home, on their couch. — BillsMafiaBabes (y) (@BillsMafiaBabes) January 8, 2023