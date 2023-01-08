 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steelers' CPR sack celebration called 'classless' and 'out of touch'

Browns Steelers Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith.

 Matt Freed
Yikes.

Given the week the Bills and the NFL have had in the wake of Damar Hamlin's scary injury, a CPR sack celebration didn't seem like the classiest move. Especially by the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Hamlin's hometown, and in the stadium where Hamlin played his college football for Pitt. 

Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith sacked Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. A teammate then came over and feigned performing CPR on Highsmith. You can see the video of the celebration by clicking here.

The celebration came days after medical personnel needed to resuscitate Hamlin after he collapsed during the first quarter of Monday's game against Cincinnati. Hamlin remains hospitalized in Cincinnati but has shown remarkable improvement. 

Highsmith had tweeted support for Hamlin after the injury, retweeted Emmanuel Acho's prayer for Hamlin and retweeted an image of Steelers and Browns players praying Sunday. It seems safe to assume there was no ill intent here, but it sure looked bad. 

The gesture alo came two days after several Steelers players, including ex-Bills defensive back Levi Wallace and Terrell Edmunds (the brother of Bills lineback Tremaine Edmunds), had delivered toys and books to the daycare center in McKees Rock, Pa., run by Hamlin's mother, Nina.

Highsmith had 2.5 sacks Sunday to finish a breakout season with 14.5 sacks.

Fans immediately criticized the Steelers on social media, calling them "classless," "total trash," and "out of touch."

