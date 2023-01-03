Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on long relationship with Damar Hamlin: 'I’ve got a lot of love for this young man'

As all of the NFL waits for news on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, team owners and coaches have continued to express their support for the Buffalo Bills safety.

Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and is still in critical condition.

In Pittsburgh, coach Mike Tomlin met with reporters for his normal Tuesday availability. Hamlin is deeply tied to the Pittsburgh community, growing up in McKees Rocks, and then attending the University of Pittsburgh. He’s known Tomlin since he was young, and Tomlin was deeply impacted by Monday night’s events.

"I'll say this about Damar Hamlin. Man, it's a really personal thing for me being a Pittsburgher. And that young man be a Pittsburgher, I've known that guy, probably since he was about 12," Tomlin said. "I just got a lot of respect and love for him as a human being, his commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of doing what it is he's doing right now, which is playing in the NFL, and to watch him make personal decisions and make that a realization. It's just an honor to get to know young people like that."

Tomlin said he tells Hamlin those things when he sees him.

“We played Buffalo the last two seasons, and he and I get to have a moment,” Tomlin said. “It’s just cool to not only appreciate the guys in terms of where they are now, but to know them since they were younger people, to watch their development, their maturation and to watch them earn what they have been chasing, it’s really cool. He’s an example of that. I’ve got a lot of love for that young man.”

Tomlin also said that he had reached out to Bills coach Sean McDermott to “lend whatever assistance (he) could.”

Bengals owner Mike Brown also released a statement Tuesday.

“First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family,” Brown wrote. “Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time – what we can do is support one another.”

Brown noted that while the prime-time matchup between the Bengals and the Bills was highly anticipated, everything changed when Hamlin collapsed.

“Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount… and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront,” he said.

Brown said that medical personnel undertook “extraordinary measures,” and the two teams, the fans in Paycor Stadium and fans around the NFL “bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other.”

A few teams, Kansas City and Philadelphia among them, canceled availability Tuesday in light of Hamlin’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.