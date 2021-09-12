Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger calls Highmark Stadium a 'hostile place,' praises Bills fans

Ben Roethlisberger, the 39-year-old quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has played in front of many boisterous crowds in his 17 years in the NFL.

His praise for the Bills fans at Highmark Stadium after the Steelers' 23-16 win on Sunday, then, carries considerable weight.

"That's a hostile place. Those fans are awesome. They were loud. It was very, very loud," Roethlisberger told reporters after the game according to a tweet from Brian Batko, who covers the Steelers for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Roethlisberger has previously lauded Bills fans after the Steelers played here last season and said last week that he was looking forward to playing in front of the Buffalo Mafia.

The near-deafening crowd noise from a packed Highmark Stadium came as a much greater shock to Steelers rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth, who described his reaction to his veteran quarterback after the game. " 'Holy cow, that's loud out there,' " Roethlisberger recollected Freiermuth saying. "I said, 'Yeah, welcome to the NFL.' "