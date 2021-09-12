Steelers 23, Bills 16: How it happened, stars of game, key plays

Week 1: Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Buffalo Bills 16

At Highmark Stadium

Play of the game: Steelers block punt block for TD.

Matt Haack’s punt was blocked by Miles Killebrew and recovered and returned nine yards for a touchdown by Ulysees Gilbert III, giving the Steelers a 20-10 lead with 9:51 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Bills had led the game, 10-0.

10 Observations: Josh Allen nowhere near MVP form in Bills' opening loss Allen was off target basically all afternoon, as the Bills’ high-powered offense from a year ago never showed up in a 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the record: Bills 0-1, Steelers 1-0.

The Bills open the season with a home loss against what is traditionally one of the top teams in the AFC, but the result had more to do with the Bills’ shortcomings on offense and questionable play-calling than anything Pittsburgh did.

Josh Allen largely struggled, completing 30 of 51 pass attempts for 270 yards, a touchdown and 79.7 passer rating. He twice missed a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders for what would have been touchdowns, sailing a pass over his head in the first half and misfiring terribly in the second, nearly throwing an interception.

The Bills’ defense tightened up in the red zone, holding the Steelers to a pair of short field goals to keep Buffalo in the lead.