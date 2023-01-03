Statement from Damar Hamlin's family: 'Your generosity and compassion mean everything to us'

The family of Bills safety Damar Hamlin issued a statement Tuesday morning, through the player's agent and marketing representative, to thank fans, first responders and the Bills and Bengals organizations.

The statement was tweeted by Jordon Rooney, who has become a de facto spokesman since Hamlin's frightening injury during the first quarter of Monday night's game, and also by agent Ira Turner.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was transported by ambulance, the Bills said. The team said Hamlin's "heartbeat was restored" before he was taken to the hospital.

The NFL suspended the game between the Bills and Bengals for the night about 65 minutes after trainers rushed onto the field to help Hamlin with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter.

The family said it will provide updates on Hamlin's condition as they are available.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," the statement began.

"We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done."

The NFL Referees Association also issued a statement Tuesday morning, indcating the officials "fully supported" the suspension of the game.

