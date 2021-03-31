Star receivers who Bills could have to defend post big pro days

Two superstar college receivers who could become a problem for the Buffalo Bills’ defense put their speed on display Wednesday.
So did a handful of defenders and a tight end who might be attractive to Bills’ scouts.
It was a big day on the NFL scouting circuit.
Pro day workouts were held at Louisiana State, the University of Florida, Notre Dame, Kentucky and Wake Forest.
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, at 6-foot and 201 pounds, ran a time of 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash and had a 41-inch vertical jump. Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, 6-foot-5 5/8 and 245 pounds, was measured with a massive wingspan of 83 3/8 inches, longer than any wide receiver or tight end entering the NFL the past 20 years. He was timed in 4.44 and 4.46 in the 40, according to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy.
Chase and Pitts both are expected to be prime candidates to be picked by the Miami Dolphins with the sixth overall pick.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper calls Pitts is the highest-rated tight end he ever has graded. Chase is one of the top three wide receivers in the draft, along with the Alabama duo of DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Chase sat out the 2020 season but had a monster year in 2019, catching 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Among the quality defensive players working out Wednesday was Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah. He is a speed linebacker or maybe even a big nickel defender, ideal for covering elite pass-catching tight ends.
Owusu-Koramoah, 6-1 and 221, measured a big wingspan of 78 ½ but did not run the 40-yard dash due to a tight hamstring. He would be attractive to the Bills with the 30th pick, but he may not last that long. He went 23rd in the latest mock draft of ESPN analyst Mel Kiper. CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso mocked him to the Bills this week.
“I have spoken to the Bills,” Owusu-Koramoah said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday. “Crazy organization -- crazy as in good. Exciting organization, exciting defense, fast, speedy, physical. That’s just a program that I would fit perfectly into. There’s a lot of defenses like that. But as you look at the Bills, they’re a talented team, talented defense, young defense that’s looking to fly around. I think that would be a great fit.”
Wake Forest’s Carlos “Boogie” Basham has been mentioned as a late first-round edge rush candidate, and a few have pegged him to Buffalo at No. 30. He showed good athleticism. He’s 6-3, 274 with 32 7-8-inch arms. Basham ran 4.64 in the 40, according to Nagy, and had a vertical jump of 34 inches. Basham is a high character, stout run defender who isn’t viewed as a true speed rusher. All of those traits are similar to Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa, taken 54th in last year’s draft. Epenesa, 274 with 34 1-2-inch arms, ran a 5.04 40 with a 32.5-inch vertical jump.
“I talked to Buffalo this previous week, I talked to the D-line coach and was able to visit with him,” Basham said.
Cornerback also is a top option for the Bills at No. 30 or in the second round.
In Lexington, Ky., cornerback Kelvin Joseph ran a 4.34 time in the 40, which would have been third fastest among all players at last year’s NFL Scouting Combine. Joseph played just part of one season at Kentucky – nine games in 2020, before opting out the final two games to prepare for the draft.
He started his career at LSU in 2018, playing as a freshman but missing the Fiesta Bowl that season due to a violation of team rules. He sat out 2019 after transferring. Joseph has good ball skills and is a tough tackler. He has been viewed more as a second-round pick by most draft analysts, and maybe even a late second-rounder. Kiper rates him as the seventh-best cornerback in the draft.
The Bills could target a big defensive tackle in the middle rounds. LSU’s massive Tyler Shelvin measured 6-2 and 350 with an 80 1-4-inch wing span. Another mid- to late-round target, Florida defensive tackle Tedarrell Slayton, was 6-5 and 340.
The Notre Dame pro day also featured some outstanding blockers who could be Bills targets.
Tight end Tommy Tremble, the best blocking tight end in the draft and perhaps a third-round target, ran a better-than-expected times of 4.60 and 4.64 seconds, according to Nagy. He’s 6-3 and 241.