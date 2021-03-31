Star receivers who Bills could have to defend post big pro days

Owusu-Koramoah, 6-1 and 221, measured a big wingspan of 78 ½ but did not run the 40-yard dash due to a tight hamstring. He would be attractive to the Bills with the 30th pick, but he may not last that long. He went 23rd in the latest mock draft of ESPN analyst Mel Kiper. CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso mocked him to the Bills this week.

“I have spoken to the Bills,” Owusu-Koramoah said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday. “Crazy organization -- crazy as in good. Exciting organization, exciting defense, fast, speedy, physical. That’s just a program that I would fit perfectly into. There’s a lot of defenses like that. But as you look at the Bills, they’re a talented team, talented defense, young defense that’s looking to fly around. I think that would be a great fit.”

Wake Forest’s Carlos “Boogie” Basham has been mentioned as a late first-round edge rush candidate, and a few have pegged him to Buffalo at No. 30. He showed good athleticism. He’s 6-3, 274 with 32 7-8-inch arms. Basham ran 4.64 in the 40, according to Nagy, and had a vertical jump of 34 inches. Basham is a high character, stout run defender who isn’t viewed as a true speed rusher. All of those traits are similar to Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa, taken 54th in last year’s draft. Epenesa, 274 with 34 1-2-inch arms, ran a 5.04 40 with a 32.5-inch vertical jump.