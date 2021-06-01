 Skip to main content
Star Lotulelei sighting: Video shows Bills defensive tackle going through workout
Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei opted out of the 2020 season as a precaution against Covid-19.

 Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Sean McDermott didn't have much to say about Star Lotulelei last week.

The Buffalo Bills' head coach could offer only a "unfortunately, Star isn't here," when asked about his veteran defensive tackle, who opted out of the 2020 season as a precaution against Covid-19 and was not in attendance at the organized team activity that took place last week at the team's Orchard Park headquarters. That left it a bit of a mystery as to what the team should expect from Lotulelei in 2021.

A video posted to social media recently, however, appears to show Lotulelei working out on his own, seemingly in preparation for the upcoming season.

Lotulelei, 31, is listed on the Bills' roster at 315 pounds, but appears in the video to be slimmed down. He has not spoken publicly since opting out of the 2020 season. The Bills' current OTAs, which run through next week, are voluntary. A mandatory, three-day minicamp will be held from June 15-17.

Lotulelei's expected return should provide a boost to the Bills' run defense, which finished the 2020 regular season ranked 26th in the NFL in yards per rush allowed (4.62).

