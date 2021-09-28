'Standing-ovation type stuff': ESPN analyst Matt Hasselbeck not surprised to see Bills, Josh Allen dominate

A few hours before they took the field against the Washington Football Team, ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown analyst Matt Hasselbeck expressed confidence in the Buffalo Bills, who were 1-1 at the time. He’d seen some of the doomsday takes, but he foresaw the Bills, and quarterback Josh Allen in particular, about to disprove them.

“He’s gonna be fine, this Buffalo Bills team’s gonna be fine. And the overreaction on the first two weeks of this team has been extreme,” Hasselbeck said on Sunday NFL Countdown. “Josh Allen is one of the best players in the NFL. This is one of the best teams in the NFL, maybe one of the best coaching staffs in the NFL.

“They're gonna start to show it. I believe it will start today."

A few hours later, that prediction looked pretty good. Allen had a hand in all five of the Bills’ touchdowns in Sunday’s 43-21 win over Washington. He threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for another.

Hasselbeck knows the first few weeks of the season can be wildly in flux for any team. But the former quarterback and three-time Pro Bowler also thinks Sunday’s game reflected the real Bills.

