Construction of the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium will begin to impact game-day parking this season.

In a phone interview with The Buffalo News, Bills executive vice president/COO Ron Raccuia detailed four changes to lots on the west side of Abbott Road that run parallel to Highmark Stadium: The camper/RV lot will be closed; the bus and limo lot will be relocated across the street near the intersection of Abbott and Southwestern Boulevard; the capacity of Lot 4 will be reduced; and the capacity for Lot 3 will be increased.

Details of the changes were emailed to Bills account holders Thursday.

“We were anticipating these types of changes, but overall, we’re really pleased that the impact for the 2023 season is as minimal as it is,” Raccuia said. “We understand the camper lot situation and trust me, we’re still trying to figure out a way, but as of today, it doesn’t look possible.”

Camper/RV lot account holders will be able to purchase passenger-vehicle parking passes for Lots 1, 3, 4 and 7 and will be given priority to purchase a camper/RV lot pass when the new stadium opens.

“We realize it’s a great part of our tradition and we’re still trying to find alternatives, but we felt it was important to give our fans as much notice as possible to where we stand,” Raccuia said.

Raccuia said the bus and limo lot will be reduced in capacity. “A little bit less, but nothing that we think will materially affect fans and their game-day experience," he said.

Lot 4, north of the construction area, will lose spots, but that will be compensated by the adding of spots to Lot 3, located south of the construction area.

The Bills’ home schedule – one preseason game and eight regular season games – will be announced later this month. They are playing their ninth “home” game at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.