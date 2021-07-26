Stacking up all the reasons Chandler Jones would make little sense for Bills

Buffalo Bills fans shouldn’t get their heartbeats racing over an ESPN report that Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones wants to be traded.

It’s hard to see how spending to acquire Jones makes much sense for Buffalo.

The Bills have invested huge resources this offseason in improving their defensive line by drafting Greg Rousseau in the first round and Carlos Basham in the second, on top of drafting A.J. Epenesa in the second round last year.

They already have a logjam of bodies on the defensive line, the most competitive unit on the team this summer.

If they want to carve out space under the salary cap for a big expenditure, giving quarterback Josh Allen a contract extension surely would be a much higher priority than adding an expensive older veteran.

The drafting of Rousseau and Basham gives the Bills the chance to have quality production over the next four years at a value cost, given their rookie contracts. Furthermore, the Bills have huge incentive to give Rousseau and Basham quality snaps to promote their development.