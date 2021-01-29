St. Francis graduate Kyle Smith leaves Washington personnel role for Atlanta Falcons

Smith, a longtime scout and son of former NFL executive A.J. Smith, started in Washington as an intern in 2010 and became a full-time scout in 2011. He was named director of college personnel in 2017 and led the team's draft meetings. He was promoted against last January to VP of player personnel.

Smith generated interest from multiple teams and interviewed with the Falcons via video conference, according to people familiar with the matter. Although Coach Ron Rivera remained coy about his plans for Washington’s front office and the future for Smith, Washington said plenty by not trying to block him from interviewing for a lateral move.

Wire Reports contributed to this story.