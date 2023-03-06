Another St. Francis graduate is heading to the NFL.
Chris Smith, who spent the last six years at Holy Cross, has been hired as an assistant offensive line coach by the New York Giants, his father, longtime St. Francis coach Jerry Smith confirmed.
It is with pride and excitement Cheryl and I want to share the news that our son Christopher has been hired as the Assistant Offensive Line coach for the NY Giants. pic.twitter.com/YAWk5WixnQ— Jerry Smith (@JerrySmith617) March 6, 2023
Smith will work for another St. Francis graduate, Giants coach Brian Daboll, and will work with former Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson.
Smith, a 2005 St. Francis graduate, was the Holy Cross offensive coordinator this past season. He is a 2009 Holy Cross graduate. He began his coaching career on Jeff Quinn’s staff at the University at Buffalo in 2010 and 2011 as an intern and then as a defensive graduate assistant.
"I was an economics and accounting major at Holy Cross, and I did an internship at GE in financial management in 2008 … and I hated it," Smith told The News last fall before a Holy Cross game at UB. "The corporate atmosphere wasn’t for me. I was in the second round of a job interview for an accounting job after college and I turned it down to coach. You realize at some point, it’s more about being happy than it is about being rich, and if you love something, do it. I said, “If I could ever make it back as a full-time coach at HC, I’ve made it.” And I’m doing this at Holy Cross."
According to the Bergen Record, the final portion of Smith's interview took place at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. He will replace Tony Sparano Jr., who was hired as the offensive line coach of the Indianapolis Colts.
Chris Smith was in Indianapolis with #Giants this week as part of his final interview. Will replace Tony Sparano Jr., who is the Colts' new OL coach.Scene last week: Sparano catching up with Giants OL coach Bobby Johnson + QB coach Shea Tierney as Smith's interview kicked off https://t.co/ruq33OrpNR— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 5, 2023
Among the St. Francis graduates in various roles in the NFL, along with Daboll, are Tom Telesco, Chris Polian and Kyle Smith.