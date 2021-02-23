St. Francis grad, Notre Dame coordinator Brian Polian authors book on coaching lessons

Polian had that idea in his mind when he made a recruiting visit to Saint John’s High School in Shrewsbury, Mass., in December 2019. While sitting in the office of headmaster Alex Zequeira waiting for the recruit, Kelly asked what advice he could give for working with young men in high school or just preparing for college. Zequeira responded, “You have to honor the relationship before you can ever ask them to honor a task.”

Polian took out his phone and immediately jotted down the response. The response crystallized what he had been kicking around in his mind.

“The challenge for us now, any coach, any educator, any single person who works with young people today, we have to know the details of their lives, we have to ask questions, we have to be intentional listeners,” he said, “because if we don't invest the time, when it comes time to direct them, when it comes time to redirect and offer feedback, they're not going to receive it the way we want them to unless we're personally invested in them.